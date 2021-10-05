Cedar Rapids police investigate attempt to snatch toddler
CEDAR RAPIDS — Police are investigating what they say was an attempt to snatch a 2-year-old child from a sidewalk in Cedar Rapids.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday, when officers responded to a possible child abduction attempt near Huntington Park in north-central Cedar Rapids, police said in a news release. Arriving officers learned that a man wearing a hooded shirt and mask tried to grab the 2-year-old from the sidewalk, but was thwarted by a nearby family member of the child.
Officers said the person saw the man get into a white car and drive off.
Police are asking the public to contact investigators with any information on the attempted kidnapping.
71-year-old man dies in Marshalltown house fire
MARSHALLTOWN — A 71-year-old man died in a house fire in Marshalltown over the weekend, officials there said.
Firefighters were called to a house reported to be on fire around 5 a.m. Sunday, the Times-Republican reported. Arriving firefighters and police officers found smoke and flames coming from the house and said neighbors reported hearing knocking and screams coming from inside the home, but that flames kept anyone from being able to immediately enter.
Firefighters knocked down the flames after taking out a window, but by the time crews were able to enter the home, the man was found dead, officials said. His name was not immediately released.
The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, and an autopsy has been ordered.
Driver dies when car collides with tree after short pursuit
DES MOINES — One person was killed and another person seriously injured when a vehicle crashed into a tree shortly after a Des Moines police officer attempted to stop the vehicle.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The woman in the driver’s seat died in the crash, and a female passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said shortly before the crash, an officer observed the vehicle speeding and tried to stop it.
“After pursuing for less than one minute, the officer determines that the speeding vehicle is too far ahead, turns off the police vehicle’s emergency lights and turns north on a residential street, terminating the pursuit,” Parizek said.
Investigators say the speeding vehicle continued eastbound on Scott Avenue before losing control and veering off the road into the tree.
Professor who required masks ordered to teach from home
CEDAR RAPIDS — A University of Northern Iowa biology professor who required masks be worn in his classroom and threatened lower grades for students who refused has been relegated to online teaching and stripped of his eligibility for merit pay.
UNI professor Steve O’Kane Jr. had circulated a resolution among his colleagues saying faculty should be allowed to manage their classrooms, pushing back against a state law banning mask mandates.
Regents President Mike Richards in May barred administrators from requiring masks or vaccines. He’s maintained that position despite the more contagious delta variant.
O’Kane received a disciplinary letter from UNI College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences Dean John Fritch, The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reported. Beside the loss of merit pay and removal from in-person classes, the letter requires O’Kane to complete training addressing his professional responsibilities as a faculty member — including following university policies — by Nov. 30.
Despite the letter’s warning that he could be fired if he fails to comply with university policies on face masks, O’Kane said he will require masks again in the spring if he’s allowed to return to in-person teaching.