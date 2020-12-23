Dane County: Recount cost $730,000
MADISON, Wis. — One of two Wisconsin counties that conducted recounts of their presidential votes spent nearly $730,000 on the effort.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell released numbers that show the recount cost $729,733. About a third of that — $243,000 — went to pay tabulators. Another $104,000 of it covered police protection.
The county, which includes the state capital, Madison, estimated that the total cost would be $740,800.
President Donald Trump’s campaign paid $3 million in advance for recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, the state’s two most Democratic counties.
Special election set to replace Republican
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has scheduled a special election this spring to fill outgoing Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s seat.
Evers issued an executive order Tuesday scheduling the election for April 6 in southeastern Wisconsin’s 13th Senate District.
Fitzgerald, a Juneau Republican, won an open seat in Congress in November.
LOYAL — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Clark County woman who has been missing since early October.
Cassandra Ayon, 27, of Loyal, was last seen leaving the Unity Trailer Court in her Black 2015 Chevy Impala on Oct. 3. Ayon was reported missing by her parents on Oct. 4.