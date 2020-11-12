Fraud charges filed against head of biotechnology company
CHICAGO — Federal fraud charges have been filed against the head of a suburban Chicago biotechnology company formed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that swindled millions of dollars from two hospitals, authorities said Tuesday.
Dennis Haggerty, 44, was arrested Tuesday and charged with wire fraud. Federal officials also searched the offices of his company, At Diagnostics in Willowbrook, which was formed in March.
Haggerty is accused of stealing $2.6 million from a university hospital in Chicago and another in Iowa City, Iowa. He allegedly used some of the money for personal benefit, including two Maserati cars. The hospitals are not named in the complaint.
It wasn’t immediately known if Haggerty, who was read the charges Tuesday and scheduled for a Nov. 19 pretrial hearing, has retained legal representation.
AT Diagnostics’ website declares it and its partners are committed to providing health and wellness services to patients and health care providers across the United States. It claims to be helping bring health and wellness to where its customers live and where they need it.
The hospitals allegedly swindled ordered one million N95 masks from At Diagnostics and, combined, paid more than $3 million for them, according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. The hospitals deposited the money into a bank account that was supposedly the company’s but was controlled only by Haggerty.
After the masks were not delivered on time, Haggerty told one hospital his bank had no record of the money being deposited, the complaint states. After being confronted by two business partners, Haggerty allegedly altered a bank statement to make it appear the money was never received.
More than two-thirds of Wisconsin counties finish canvassMADISON, Wis. — More than two-thirds of Wisconsin counties had completed certifying the results of last week’s presidential election as of Wednesday, but the last one is still not expected to be finished until the Nov. 17 deadline.
All counties must finish the work before President Donald Trump can request a recount as he has said he will. Unofficial results showed Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 20,500 votes. That is within the 1-point margin to allow for a recount, but the 0.63-point spread is wide enough that Trump would have to pay for it.
A 2016 presidential recount, which resulted in only a 131 net change in votes, cost Green Party candidate Jill Stein about $2 million.
As of Wednesday, 49 out of 72 counties had submitted their canvassed results to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Some of the state’s largest counties were still working on it, including Milwaukee, Dane, Waukesha and Brown.
Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno said in an email Wednesday that it was a “slow going process” and they were down on available staff members due to COVID-19. Juno said she did not anticipate finishing the canvass until the Nov. 17 deadline.
Trump has until 5 p.m. the day after the last canvass is completed to request the recount.
The certified vote totals in the 49 counties that have submitted their returns changed little from what they reported on election night. Thirteen counties showed no change. In the others, Biden’s vote total dropped by 51 votes while Trump’s fell by 208, giving Biden a net gain of 157 votes.
In most counties, the vote change from what was reported on election night versus the certified results was up or down only a handful of votes either way.
The biggest single change was in the city of Shawano, where Trump lost 274 votes. The mistake was made by a worker who entered 636 total votes for Trump rather than the correct 362 votes when they reported the totals to the county on election night, said Shawano Count Clerk Pamela Schmidt. The error was caught during the canvassing process, she said.
Trump carried Shawano County with 67% of the vote.
Man facing charges in 2018 murder to receive verdictONAWA, Iowa — A judge in western Iowa is expected to announce a verdict Friday in the case of a man accused of killing his grandmother in 2018.
Eliot Stowe, 22, is charged with first-degree murder for the beating death of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at her rural home in Castana in June 2018. Stowe waived his right to a jury trial, so a judge heard evidence during a four-day trial in August, the Sioux City Journal reported.
If found guilty, Stowe would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Cheryl Stowe’s body was found wrapped in a rug and duct tape at the edge of a cornfield near her home on June 27, 2018, a day after her supervisor had asked authorities to check on her.
Prosecutors say Eliot Stowe had beaten her with a baseball bat. Eliot Stowe’s defense team has argued that he suffers from schizophrenia and that he’s not guilty by reason of insanity.
Mayo says beds full in NW region of Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Mayo Clinic Health System says its hospitals in the northwest region of Wisconsin are full to capacity.
System officials say 100% of their beds are full at hospitals in the region, which encompasses Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Osseo and Menomonie. Eighty-three patients have COVID-19, WQOW-TV reported.
“The public urgently needs to treat COVID-19 as the health emergency it is to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed. We are pleading for everyone’s help to wear a mask and follow all public health guidelines to limit the spread of this disease,” regional vice president Richard Helmers, regional administrator Jason Craig and chief nursing officer Pam White said in a joint statement.
They say 50% of the patients in intensive care have COVID-19 and 40% of their medical or surgical beds are filled with coronavirus patients.
In addition, 300 workers are on work restrictions due to COVID-19 exposure.
Last month, Mayo Clinic Health System announced it was temporarily postponing elective procedures in the region.
Suspect in Chuck E. Cheese shooting denied bond changes
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman inside a crowded Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Davenport will remain jailed after a judge on Tuesday rejected her request for an altered bond.
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Elosie Chairs, 29, a mother of five, in late October.
She is being held on $1 million cash-only bond. During a telephone conference on Tuesday, Pollion and her attorney sought to have the bond altered to a cash surety bond, which would allow a company to pay her bail. They cited her lack of previous criminal history, The Quad-City Times reported.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Bradfield argued against the change, noting the shooting occurred inside a restaurant that was full of families and children.
Pollion told the judge she needed a “realistic” bond in order to prepare her young son to be somewhere safe while she goes through court proceedings.
Judge Patrick McElyea denied the request, noting the serious nature of the crime and the circumstances.Pollion is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 3.