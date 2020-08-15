Reynolds sends National Guard to clear storm debris
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said 100 members of the Iowa National Guard arrived in hard-hit Cedar Rapids on Friday to help clear tree debris that is blocking many downed power lines after Monday’s powerful storm.
Reynolds also promised more help soon for tens of thousands of residents who were struggling through their fifth day without electricity.
She said she has commitments from the state’s largest utilities that customers in Cedar Rapids and other areas should have their power restored by Tuesday, if not sooner. Many others, including those in the Des Moines area, should be back online this weekend, she said.
Reynolds, a Republican, said she would submit the state’s request for a federal disaster declaration Monday after completing mandatory damage assessments. She said President Donald Trump has promised to act swiftly to provide federal resources once that’s approved.
The storm known as a derecho swept through Iowa on Monday with winds of up to 100 mph. At least three people in Iowa were killed.
Service confirms 14 N. Illinois tornadoes
CHICAGO — Survey teams with the National Weather Service have confirmed that 14 tornadoes touched down Monday in northern Illinois when a rare storm known as a derecho swept parts of the Midwest.
The weather service’s Chicago office said in a Thursday update that it confirmed a total of 15 tornado touchdowns in its forecast region, including one in the northwestern Indiana town of Kentland.
The 14 other tornadoes were in northern Illinois, and most of those were in the Chicago metropolitan area, including an EF-1 tornado with 110 mph winds that hit the Rogers Park neighborhood on the city’s north side before moving onto Lake Michigan as a waterspout.
Wounded officer released from hospitalKENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha police officer wounded in a shootout last week while investigating a vehicle break-in has been released from a hospital, Wisconsin Department of Justice officials said Friday.
A release by the department’s Division of Criminal Investigation identified the officer as Justin Pruett, who has been with the Kenosha police force for two years. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The suspect, Jonathan Massey, was arrested Tuesday in Gary, Ind. Massey, 29, waived extradition during a court hearing Friday morning and is expected to be returned to Kenosha within 14 days to face charges.
Police said earlier they expect to charge Massey with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping.