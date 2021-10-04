Kennel operator convicted in 2019 fire that killed 29 dogs
WHEATON, Ill. — The operator of a suburban Chicago kennel where 29 dogs were killed in a 2019 fire has been convicted of charges of animal cruelty and violation of owner’s duties.
After a five-day bench trial, a DuPage County judge found Garrett Mercado, 32, guilty Friday of three counts of animal cruelty and six counts of violation of owner’s duties, the Daily Herald reported.
All the charges he was convicted of are misdemeanors. Mercado will be sentenced on Oct. 22.
“Judge Miller’s ruling verifies what we have said all along, that Garrett Mercado completely disregarded the health and safety of numerous dogs in his care,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement following Friday’s verdict.
Prosecutors said Mercado left the Bully Life Animal Services kennel in DuPage County just outside West Chicago unattended for about five hours on Jan. 14, 2019. During his absence, a fire broke out in the kennel, killing 29 dogs, which were trapped in cages in a small two-story building.
Mercado originally faced more than two dozen charges, but prosecutors dropped three counts last Monday, and he was acquitted of six counts Thursday and 10 counts on Friday.
The fire at the kennel led Illinois lawmakers to approve new legislation that requires kennels in the state to always be staffed and have sprinklers or alarms that ring at the local firehouse.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed that legislation into law in August 2019.
Man suspected of shoplifting falls into Illinois River, dies
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — A central Illinois man suspected of shoplifting died after he fell into the Illinois River while apparently trying to hide near a U.S. Coast Guard station, authorities said.
The man died Friday after it appears he scaled a fence and tumbled down an embankment into the river in East Peoria, Fon du Lac Park District Police Chief Michael Johnson said Saturday.
Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said the man was a 31-year-old Peoria resident. His name and cause of death were not released, pending an autopsy set for today, the Journal Star reported.
Johnson said the man was suspected of shoplifting from a nearby Walmart store, and he apparently ran from the store and attempted to hide near the Coast Guard station in East Peoria in an area where the embankment “is nothing but solid rock and is pretty steep.”
“It looked like he kind of stumbled on the rocks and once he hit the water, instead of trying to get back to the shoreline, he tried to get to the dock in the harbor,” the chief said. “He got about halfway, started to sink and couldn’t get back up.”
Authorities said the area where the man entered the river is several feet deep.
The Fon du Lac marine unit recovered the man’s body, along with a neck brace he had been wearing.
The incident remains under investigation.
11-year-old girl fatally shot; 5-year-old injured
MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old girl has died and a 5-year-old has been injured in a shooting in Milwaukee, according to police.
According to authorities, the girls were in a car with family members about 9 p.m. Saturday when another vehicle approached and gunshots were fired, striking the children.
The family drove to a nearby police station where officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived and the children were transported to the hospital. The older girl suffered fatal injuries and the younger girl is in stable condition, according to police.
Police have not yet made an arrest in the case.
At least four other minors have been shot since Friday in Milwaukee. Police said all were treated for non-fatal injuries.
3 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash
TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. — Three people have died in a fiery crash in Dane County, sheriff’s officials said Sunday.
A preliminary investigation shows an eastbound vehicle struck another vehicle from behind in the Town of Middleton Saturday about 10:15 p.m.
The impact sent the vehicle that was struck into a farm field where it became engulfed in flames. Authorities said the three occupants in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
The other vehicle ended up in the ditch. The driver, the sole occupant, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.