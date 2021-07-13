Lt. Gov. Barnes receives college diploma 12 years later
MILWAUKEE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is preparing to enter next year’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, quietly received his diploma from Alabama A&M University in May 2020, 12 years after he attended classes there.
Barnes came under criticism two years ago for saying that he had a degree even though he had not yet fulfilled all the requirements to receive one.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the Barnes campaign provided a copy of his year-old diploma.
Barnes received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications Media specializing in Performance. The diploma was dated May 1, 2020, and included signatures from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama A&M President Andrew Hugine, Jr.
Barnes attended Alabama A&M from the fall of 2003 to the spring of 2008.
In a statement, Barnes told the Journal Sentinel: “In 2008, I completed all my courses at Alabama A&M and walked in graduation ceremonies. However, due to a minor technical issue with my transcript, the diploma was never sent. Last year, I worked with the appropriate Alabama A&M officials to resolve the internal error and was awarded the diploma I earned back in 2008.”
Barnes faced questions about his degree after telling Madison’s Isthmus newspaper in August 2019 that he left college before completing his degree.
“I had a class. I got an incomplete. I completed the coursework to get that incomplete resolved. It never got turned in,” Barnes told the Isthmus. “It’s a small technical thing.”
Barnes is expected to soon join a large field of Democrats running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The election is in 2022.
Sharp-tailed grouse hunting season canceled
MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources has canceled Wisconsin’s sharp-tailed grouse season for the third year in a row to protect the population.
The DNR announced the decision Monday, saying a population survey this spring coupled with historical data trends and scientific modeling indicate hunting could cause a “marked decrease” in the population.
Sharp-tailed grouse populations have been dwindling across the country since the 1900s. The bird was once found throughout Wisconsin, but it has retreated to the northern reaches of the state as southern forests and grasslands were cleared for farming. Similar trends have been at play for sharp-tailed grouse in Michigan and eastern Minnesota.
DNR officials said they’re hopeful that the population will respond to efforts to restore the young forests and barrens habitats that sharp-tailed grouse need to survive.
Gov. Evers’ campaign reports raising $5 million
MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ re-election campaign reported Monday that the Democratic incumbent raised $5 million through the first six months of the year and has more than $7 million cash on hand ahead of his bid for a second term.
Evers officially announced his re-election plans a month ago, but he’s been raising money for months ahead of the 2022 campaign. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and lobbyist Bill McCoshen are among the Republicans expected to announce soon their plans to run against Evers.
Evers’ fundraising outpaced what former Republican Gov. Scott Walker had at this point prior to his re-election bids. In both 2013 and 2017, Walker raised $3.5 million in the first six months of the year and had less than $2.5 million cash on hand each year.
Evers announced the numbers ahead of the Thursday deadline for candidates to report how much they had raised and spent. Evers on Thursday signed the two-year state budget passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that cuts taxes by more than $2 billion.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2022. If he runs for that seat, there will have to be an election for a new Democratic lieutenant governor candidate in August 2022 who would then run with Evers in November.
Man dies while tubing on Peshtigo River
CRIVITZ — A Green Bay man died after going under water on the Peshtigo River in the Village of Crivitz in northeastern Wisconsin.
The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office said a report came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a man who had gone under while tubing on the Peshtigo River downstream from Don Brooks Park.
WBAY-TV reported that 40-year-old Anthony Rogers was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m. Saturday.According to the sheriff’s office, initial reports indicate he may not have been a strong swimmer and wasn’t wearing a life jacket.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.