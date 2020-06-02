Theresa Greenfield has emerged as the top votegetter in the Democratic Senate primary in Iowa.
Greenfield bested a field of four other candidates including Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Eddie J. Mauro and Cal Woods to face incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in November.
A Des Moines real estate developer, Greenfield raised more than $7 million since entering the race last year, at least $5 million more than each of her Democratic opponents.
Ernst's job approval and overall favorable ratings have dropped in the past year as she has sought to balance support for President Donald Trump, who is popular with Republicans but far less so among others in the state.
Greenfield appeared to have an edge, in part because of her compelling story of being widowed as a young mother and owing her rebound to Democratic priorities, Social Security and union benefits.
One recent data point, lost on many except Iowa Democratic leaders amid the ongoing crises: Registered Democrats in Iowa edged registered Republicans in March for the first time in more than six years, and now also outnumber voters unaffiliated with either party.
“Anybody who can predict what the state of the economy will be, any sense of community people have, where the partisan tendencies go between now and November, it’s just really hard to say," said senior Ernst adviser David Kochel.