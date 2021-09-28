Following drugging reports, Northwestern suspends frat events
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University officials have suspended all fraternity-related activities while the school investigates allegations that people were drugged at on-campus gatherings.
School officials said Sunday they received a report Saturday that a person had been drugged without consent Friday at the Evanston campus, according to a university-issued crime alert.
That allegation came one day after the university received separate but similar reports about people being drugged without consent while attending a gathering, according to another university crime alert, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The university is investigating both incidents, which the school said happened at on-campus fraternity houses that are supposed to be “alcohol-free spaces.” The crime alerts did not identify the fraternity houses allegedly involved.
In response to the allegations, Northwestern banned all social events and chapter-sponsored recruitment activities at fraternities in the Interfraternity Council until at least Oct. 17, including any events with non-members, including alumni.
“The health, safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority and we are taking these allegations very seriously,” the university said in its second crime alert.
Northwestern officials said the campus’ Interfraternity Council leadership unanimously passed a resolution Saturday outlining restrictive measures in partnership with the school’s decision.
Following Sunday’s announcement by the school, at least 200 students, mostly dressed in black, gathered to demand the abolishment of Greek life on campus.
East Moline inmates studying in Augustana College programEAST MOLINE, Ill. — Inmates at East Moline Correctional Center have begun a Bachelor of Arts program through Augustana College.
State officials say 10 students began to study late in the summer. They are taking courses from professors who lecture on the same subjects on Augustana’s Rock Island campus.
It’s the first BA program offered to East Moline inmates in more than 20 years.
The initial program offers a communications studies major with other majors to be added. The liberal arts curriculum includes history, literature, math, foreign languages, religion, science and the arts.
Illinois Department of Corrections Director Rob Jeffreys says a college degree is key to those in custody who want to change their lives and provide financially for their families.
Augustana modeled its program after the Bard Prison Initiative. It was featured in the 2019 PBS documentary “College Behind Bars.”
Students in the Augustana Prison Education Program pay no tuition or any costs associated with coursework. The program is funded by the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation.
Two women killed in crash in Eau Claire, both victims localEAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Two people have died in a crash in Eau Claire, according to police.
Two vehicles sustained severe damage in a collision Sunday about 1:30 p.m. The occupant of one vehicle, 81-year-old Elaine Lambrecht was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, authorities said.
An occupant of the other vehicle had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital where she later died. That woman has been identified as 61-year-old Mary Socha. Both victims were from Eau Claire.
No one else was injured. But police say other vehicles were damaged as a result of the collision, but they did not say how many and the severity of the damage.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting police with crash reconstruction.
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shotMILWAUKEE — A 35-year-old man was struck and killed while trying to help his brother with a disabled vehicle by a driver who had been shot in Milwaukee, according to authorities.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the man who died as Jamaul Jones. A medical examiner’s report says Jones was standing near his brother’s vehicle when he was struck and thrown about 180 feet Sunday night.
The driver of the striking vehicle, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, was found to have a gunshot wound to the chest. There’s no word on his condition.
Wisconsin pastor fasting until Congress passes climate billKENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha pastor is fasting for climate change.
The Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, stopped eating on Saturday and said he will continue the protest until Congress passes a climate bill.
Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill through the House Budget Committee that strengthens social safety net and climate programs. It’s likely headed to full debate in the House.
The measure is a “once-in-species-moment,” Barker said.
“As a Christian, I am called to be on the side of love for neighbor,” Barker said. “Love for neighbor means making sure my neighbor has a livable future, a family-sustaining green job, clean air to breathe, and clean water to drink.”
Barker said he planned not to eat until the bill passes, but indicated he would take precautions. He said he will give up the fast if he drops to 6% body fat, the Kenosha News reported.
“I’m hoping the big climate bill will pass on Monday or early this week and then I’ll be done,” he said. “If that doesn’t happen, I’m going to take this one week at a time and closely evaluate how I am feeling each week as I discern whether or not I can continue.”