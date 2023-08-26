A federal judge has ruled that the family of an unarmed man who was shot and killed by Waterloo police should not be allowed to characterize the death as murder and has issued a protective order to keep confidential certain records in the case.

The rulings settle two of the preliminary legal skirmishes in a civil lawsuit over the death of 41-year-old Brent Boggess, who was shot and killed by Waterloo Police Officer Kenneth Schaaf during a November 2021 traffic stop.

