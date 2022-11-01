Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens
DES MOINES — Iowa agriculture officials said Monday that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April, when a turkey farm was infected.
The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa about 80 miles north of Des Moines housing about 1.1 million chickens.
Iowa has had 15 commercial farms infected this year, including turkeys, egg-laying hens and other chickens. In addition, five backyard flocks have been infected. Because the virus is highly contagious, all birds on an infected farm are killed and disposed of to avoid the spread of the disease.
Iowa has been hardest hit with bird losses at more than 13.3 million this year before the latest farm was found infected.
Nationally more than 47.7 million birds have been affected in 43 states that includes 251 commercial flocks and 328 backyard flocks, U.S. Department of Agriculture figures show.
Most of the Iowa cases were during the spring migration of wild birds in March and April with one reported in early May. The virus hadn’t been detected again until a backyard flock was infected on Oct. 20 and then the latest infection was confirmed on Monday.
Federal and state agriculture officials had been concerned that it could return with the fall migration of wild birds, which often carry the virus but aren’t sickened by it. The virus can spread through droppings or the nasal discharge of an infected bird, which can contaminate dust and soil.
Judge sets 2-day sentencing hearing in Christmas parade case
MADISON, Wis., — A judge on Monday scheduled a two-day sentencing hearing for a man who killed six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow set Darrell Brooks’ sentencing for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 to accommodate dozens of people who want to speak at the proceeding. Prosecutors told the judge that they expect at least 36 people will speak. Brooks said he anticipates about 20 people will speak on his behalf.
A jury on Wednesday convicted Brooks of 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21, 2021, incident in Waukesha. The charges include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety.
Each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence, although Dorow can decide whether Brooks could be released on extended supervision at some point. Each endangerment count carries a maximum sentence of 17 1/2 years.
