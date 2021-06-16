Senate OKs Juneteenth federal holiday after Johnson turnabout
WASHINGTON — Juneteenth is on its way to becoming a federal holiday. Hours after Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., announced he would drop his objections Tuesday, the Senate passed the bill.
The day commemorates June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier. Celebrated in 47 states and the District of Columbia, Juneteenth has long unofficially marked the day slavery in America truly ended.
Efforts last year to make Juneteenth a federal holiday were thwarted by Johnson, who objected to a unanimous consent motion in the Senate, arguing that adding a 12th federal holiday (including inauguration) to the calendar was a waste of taxpayer money.
In a press release Tuesday, Johnson backed off, saying he would not oppose another unanimous consent motion. “While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter,” the Wisconsin Republican said. “Therefore, I do not intend to object.”
Just hours later, the Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent.
Kaul to seek permission to drop multistate abortion lawsuit
MADISON — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul will try to persuade Republicans on the Legislature’s budget committee on Thursday to let him join a multistate decision to drop a lawsuit challenging Trump administration obstacles to abortion.
Twenty Democratic-led states, including Wisconsin, California and Oregon, sued the Trump administration in 2019 after it created a rule banning taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers and prohibiting federally funded family planning clinics from being housed in the same facility as abortion providers.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the rule in February 2020. The states asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take the case, which it agreed to hear.
But the states decided to drop the lawsuit after the Biden administration said it would undo the rule by the end of the year, according to a state Justice Department memo. The states hope to file a dismissal by June 28.
Heads of state’s largest school districts ‘dismayed’
MADISON — The superintendents of Wisconsin’s five largest school districts told members of the Legislature on Tuesday that they’re “dismayed” that $2.3 billion in federal aid is at risk because of low funding for K-12 schools.
Superintendents of the Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay school districts urged lawmakers in a letter to set aside partisan differences and to do what is best for the state’s schools.
The state budget being written by the Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee does not include enough funding for K-12 schools to ensure that Wisconsin would be able to keep $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money. Republican leaders have repeatedly said they will ensure the funding wouldn’t be lost. The budget committee plans to complete its work this week.
As it stands, the new budget would include an increase of $128 million in state funding for K-12 schools over the current one.
Third man arrested in connection with fatal Beloit shooting
BELOIT — A third man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Beloit last week.
The 19-year-old Beloit man turned himself in to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, authorities said. Court records show he is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
According to police, Journee Weathers shot 25-year-old Dre Vian Allen on June 7 after a dispute over payment for a vehicle.
Weathers is one of three people charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Allen’s death.
Two Beloit men, ages 18 and 19, are also charged in the case. They remain in the Rock County jail on $250,000 cash bonds.
Allen’s death was the city’s second homicide this year.
Court records do not list an attorney for Weathers.