At Chicago hearing, former ‘Cheer’ star pleads guilty to federal sex charges
CHICAGO — Jerry Harris, former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of receiving child pornography and soliciting sex from minors that could keep him in prison for decades.
During a change of plea hearing in federal court in Chicago, Harris pleaded guilty to one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and one count of receiving child pornography, a U.S. attorney’s office spokesman said.
Harris, 22, pleaded guilty to two of seven felony counts against him, one for persuading a 17-year-old to send him sexually explicit photographs for money and the other stemming from a trip he took to Florida for the purpose of “engaging in illicit sexual conduct” with a 15-year-old. Prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining five counts under a plea agreement.
The child pornography charge carries a sentence ranging from five to 20 years and the second charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years. Harris is scheduled to be sentenced June 28.
Harris, who is from the Chicago suburb of Naperville, was arrested in September 2020 on a charge of production of child pornography. Prosecutors alleged at the time that he solicited videos and images from two 14-year-old brothers.
According to a complaint, federal prosecutors said that Harris admitted to repeatedly asking a minor teen for pornographic videos and images between December 2018 and March 2020.
Woman charged with trashing photograph of slain police officer
CHICAGO — A woman suspected of tearing a photograph of a slain Chicago police officer from a downtown memorial and throwing it into the trash has been charged with a felony count of criminal damage to property.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the 26-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday at her home.
The woman allegedly tore the photograph of Officer Ella French, who was shot to death on Aug. 7, from a memorial at the Thompson Center on Aug. 19 and threw it away at a nearby train platform, according to the Illinois State Police.
According to the state police, when the woman was taken into custody she was restrained with handcuffs that belonged to French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez. Yanez was also shot, and seriously injured, in the same incident in which French was killed.