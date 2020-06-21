Hunting group files suit against DNR to restart hunting courses
MADISON, Wis. — A Kansas-based hunting advocacy group filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to force the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to restart in-person hunter education courses.
Wisconsin law requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1973, to complete a hunter education course to obtain a hunting license and hunt alone. DNR officials canceled department-sponsored in-person courses in March as the coronavirus pandemic seized the country and have refused to recognize completion certificates as part of the state’s push to slow the virus’ spread through social distancing.
“Defendants’ actions ... greatly restrict or outright eliminate the options for Wisconsinites to become licensed hunters, putting our state’s proud hunting heritage — a heritage that has helped sustain our state for generations — at risk,” Hunter Nation’s lawsuit argues.
Hunter Nation is based in Mission, Kan. Its constitution calls for promoting the right to hunt and hunting as a way of life. The group’s website states that it will work to restore hunters to “their rightful place as America’s truest conservationists.”
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative activist law firm, filed the lawsuit on the group’s behalf in Marathon County Circuit Court.
The hunting group alleges that the DNR is denying people the right to hunt and lacks the authority to cancel in-person educational courses. The state constitution guarantees the right to hunt and state law requires the DNR make hunter safety courses available to the public, the lawsuit argues. The state Supreme Court struck down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers stay-at-home order in May and the governor’s state of emergency declaration expired that same month, the lawsuit adds.
The DNR is offering online courses, but students under 18 still must attend an in-person field day and take a written test, which they can’t do under the DNR’s “ban” on in-person education, the lawsuit argues.
Adults can take the online course without attending a field day or taking a written test, but the DNR’s website makes it clear that an online course isn’t adequate for adults who lack hunting or firearms experience, the lawsuit contends.
DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Man dies attempting to swim across river
FOND DU LAC — A 37-year-old man has died after being pulled from the Fond du Lac River, authorities said.
Crews were called to the river just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Authorities said the man was trying to swim across when he was swept under.
A bystander jumped in to try and help the man but turned around due to the current.
Dive teams were in the water seven minutes after the call, searching for the man, WLUK-TV reported. Just before 7 p.m., the man was recovered in critical condition and taken to a hospital. But he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The name of the victim was not immediately released. Police are investigating.
Authorities ID 2 shooting victims found at arson site
JEFFERSON — Authorities on Friday released the name of two people killed in a double homicide and arson in southeastern Wisconsin.
According to the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner determined that Nedra Lemke, 57, and James Lemke, 59, died of gunshot wounds.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports authorities believe the incident was a targeted act.
A sheriff’s deputy responding to a report of a possible burglary Tuesday night found two bodies in the driveway of a Town of Sumner home. The deputy was then fired upon from inside the house, and he shot back. Black smoke started rising from the house. The deputy was not injured, but the house was a total loss.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 68-year-old Fort Atkinson man but have not said whether he is a suspect.
Investigators taking look at chain-reaction crash
MADISON, Wis. — The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into a chain-reaction crash that killed four people and injured several others in southern Wisconsin last week.
The NTSB tweeted that the agency is coordinating the investigation with the Wisconsin State Patrol and does not plan to send NTSB investigators to the scene near Lodi at this time.
The State Patrol on Wednesday identified the four dead as Phillip Bruno, 55, of Ingleside, Ill., who was driving a semi; Eleanor Heeringa-Owen, 59, of DeForest, Wis., who was driving a Volkswagen Passat; Samantha McMullen, 23, of Oconomowoc, Wis., who was driving a Chevrolet Malibu; and Joseph Kosinski, 72, of Madison, Wis., who was driving a Kia Seltos.
Eight vehicles were involved in the Friday morning crash that happened around 6:45 a.m. as traffic moved around an earlier crash scene. Authorities say a tractor trailer drove into the end of a traffic line and collided with multiple vehicles. A 50-year-old driver of a pickup and a 10-year-old boy in the pickup, both from Oconomowoc, suffered life-threatening injuries.