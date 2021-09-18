DAVENPORT, Iowa — The city of Davenport will pay its insurance carrier about $260,000 as part of a settlement of a lawsuit filed by a former fire chief who alleged she was discriminated against because of her age and gender.
Former Fire Chief Lynn Washburn-Livingston, 63, contended in her lawsuit that City Administrator Corri Spiegel fired her in 2017 after she complained about how she was treated, The Quad-City Times reported.
“We are disappointed. We were looking forward to a public trial on this matter,” city attorney Tom Warner said in a statement.
He said the city’s insurance carrier, Travelers Insurance, chose to settle the lawsuit without city council approval, which he said is allowed under the city’s policy.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he would have preferred to have the case go to court.
The city alleged Washburn-Livingston spent too much time traveling or at professional development, overspent taxpayer dollars on lavish office furnishings, was insubordinate and poorly managed the relationship with the local firefighters union.
Iowa’s unemployment rate holds steady
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s unemployment rate for August held steady at 4.1% as the number of unemployed residents increased slightly, a state agency reported Friday.
The number of unemployed Iowans increased by 300 to 67,900, according to Iowa Workforce Development. The number of residents with jobs dropped by 1,600 to stand at 1.59 million.
3 babies born to Afghan refugees
SPARTA, Wis. — There’s new life at the Fort McCoy military base in western Wisconsin where more than 12,000 Afghan refugees are staying.
Three babies have been born to Afghan evacuees in recent days, according to Fort McCoy spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips.
“From all indications, the babies and mothers are doing well,” Phillips said.
Phillips declined to provide more details on the births, including whether the babies were born on base or at a local hospital, the State Journal reported.
Roughly 12,500 Afghan refugees are temporarily staying at Fort McCoy as of this week.