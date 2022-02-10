DES MOINES, Iowa — Dotdash Meredith said Wednesday it laid off 200 workers and plans to stop print publications of several magazines.
The announcement comes two months after New York-based Dotdash and Meredith, a magazine publisher based in Iowa, completed a $2.7 billion merger.
CEO Neil Vogel said in an email to employees the company will immediately stop printing EatingWell, Entertainment Weekly, Health, InStyle, Parents and People en Español. All are titles acquired from Meredith.
Spokesperson Erica Jensen said most of the job cuts occurred in the company’s New York offices.
She said “roughly 3%” of the workers in Des Moines were laid off. With about 870 employees in Des Moines as of November, that would equal about 26 jobs, The Des Moines Register reported.
Vogel said Wednesday that Dotdash Meredith will invest $80 million in improving content this year and make other changes, such as improving the quality of the paper the magazines are printed on.
“Today’s step is not a cost-savings exercise,” he wrote in the email, “and it’s not about capturing synergies or any other acquisition jargon, it is about embracing the inevitable digital future for the affected brands.”
SEC fines Iowa insurance agent for investments
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has fined a Bettendorf insurance agent nearly $112,000 for selling unregistered securities tied to oil wells in Texas.
The agency said in filings that Cody Christopher Biggs, 39, was not registered to sell securities when he sold millions of dollars in oil and gas securities dating back to 2016. According to an SEC complaint, Biggs hawked the securities for a Nevada private equity firm and a Texas firm that sponsored the project, which vastly overpromised returns and production of the wells.
Federal regulators said Biggs received about $77,000 in sales commissions in the scheme. As part of a deal with the SEC reached last month, Biggs must pay that amount, plus interest of more than $9,700 and a civil penalty of $25,000.