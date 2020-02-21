Deer sent flying by car crashes into 2nd car, killing driver
SIGOURNEY, Iowa — A deer sent flying when it was hit by a car in southeast Iowa crashed through the window of a second car, killing its driver, the Iowa State Patrol said.
The accident occurred a little after 7 p.m. Wednesday on Iowa Highway 92, just west of Sigourney. The deer went onto the roadway from the north ditch and was struck by a westbound car, the patrol said. The deer was knocked into the air and then went through the windshield of an eastbound car.
The dead driver was identified as Donald Burdick, 45, who lived in North English.
GOP: Pritzker tying school funding to tax vote ‘shameful’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Republicans on Thursday called it “shameful” that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is floating a budget plan that ties more than 40% of promised education funding to voter approval of his coveted tax-structure overhaul.
Educators agreed planning for the coming school year would be difficult under the Democratic governor’s proposal. It promises the expected minimum $350 million boost to schools, but there’s a catch. Classrooms would never see $150 million of it if a constitutional amendment to adopt a graduated income tax fails at the ballot box in November.
The centerpiece of Pritzker’s 2018 campaign, the income tax plan would hit heftier incomes at higher rates and produce $3.6 billion in additional annual revenue, according to advocates.
Business owner sentenced for slayings of 2 employees
MILWAUKEE — A former Franklin business owner was sentenced Thursday to 72 years in prison for killing his two employees and burning their bodies in a fire pit.
Matthew Neumann, 44, maintained his innocence at his sentencing, drawing gasps in the courtroom as he denied responsibility for the deaths of 40-year-old Robert Hajduk, of Racine, and 35-year-old Richard Conklin, of Milwaukee.
Conklin’s remains have not been positively identified, and Neumann said at his sentencing that he hopes that Conklin is alive and well in Mexico.
“The character you have shown in this case is not human. I see nothing good about you,” Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner told Neumann as he handed down his sentence.
In December, Neumann was convicted of two counts each of first-degree reckless homicide and hiding a corpse.
The victims were employed by Neumann at his commercial cleaning business, Spot Free Cleaning, in Franklin before disappearing within a day and a half of each other in early January 2019. Human remains were discovered about a week later in a fire pit on hunting property Neumann leased in rural Walworth County.
Hajduk’s remains have since been positively identified, but prosecutors said Thursday that those believed to be Conklin’s are so badly damaged they will never receive scientific confirmation.
Illinois restricts how students are secluded and restrained
CHICAGO — The Illinois State Board of Education voted unanimously to adopt permanent rules that ban the use of locked seclusion rooms and prohibit schools from using prone restraint, a move that restricts the state’s rules more than ever.
The new rules approved on Tuesday specify instances in which seclusion is prohibited, contrary to the previous rules which allowed seclusion only for “safety” reasons. Now, seclusion cannot be used “as discipline or punishment, convenience for staff, retaliation, a substitute for appropriate educational or behavioral support, a routine safety matter, or to prevent property damage.”
The board also banned locks on rooms, and prohibited employees from holding the doors shut to keep children inside.
IOWA CITY — Officials in Iowa City have approved the construction of two 15-story residential towers near the University of Iowa campus.
The City Council approved the buildings Tuesday night and granted special height bonuses that will allow the buildings to reach 15 stories, according to The Gazette.
“It is the right project for the right site,” said Rob Decker, co-owner of Axiom Consultants and the project manager. “It’s an incredibly unique property in Iowa City.”
The buildings, on the southern fringe of downtown and the university campus, will house 820 units and 1,575 beds. The development will include a workout center with a track, pool and basketball court.
Developers agreed to pay a $9 million fee to the Johnson County Affordable Housing Coalition in return for not including affordable housing units in the buildings.
Wisconsin Assembly GOP fails to override fab-lab veto
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Republicans failed Thursday to override another of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ budget vetoes.
Evers vetoed language in the state budget that would have required the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to allocate at least $1 million over the biennium for grants for fabrication labs in schools. Such labs are equipped with 3-D printers, plasma cutters and other high-tech tools. Evers said that if WEDC wants to make such grants it should be allowed to do so on its own.
A veto override requires a two-thirds vote in both legislative houses. That translates to 66 votes in the Assembly and 22 in the Senate. Assembly Republicans hold a 63-36 advantage, leaving them three votes short before they even began.
Democrats questioned why Republicans were even attempting an override, pointing out that WEDC has allocated $750,000 for fabrication lab grants this fiscal year on its own. Republican Speaker Robin Vos said fabrication labs can prepare students who aren’t college-bound for the workplace and overriding the veto would guarantee another $1 million for public schools.
In the end, the override failed 63-36.
Assembly Republicans failed in November to override three other Evers budget vetoes. The governor blocked money for both a mental health center in northern Wisconsin and doctors who care for people in state health programs and killed a new grant program to boost the number of health care providers.
Those votes marked the first veto override attempts since 2010. The last successful override took place in 1985.
Small-town mayor, 9 others charged in offshore gambling ring
CHICAGO — The brother of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher and nine others, including a police officer, have been charged with operating an offshore sports gambling business, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
Casey Urlacher, the mayor of the Illinois village of Mettawa, is accused in U.S. District Court of conspiracy and running an illegal gambling business. Prosecutors allege that Urlacher and the others ran a ring that raked in millions of dollars.
Prosecutors said the 40-year-old Urlacher acted as an agent for the gambling ring. He is accused of recruiting bettors in exchange for a cut of their eventual losses.
The indictment also accuses 42-year-old Nicholas Stella, an 18-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, of acting as an agent. Stella has been stripped of his police powers.