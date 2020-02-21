News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Altoona school superintendent charged with sex trafficking

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Former chamber of commerce clerk charged with theft in Iowa

Wisconsin Assembly to consider raising smoking age from 18 to 21

Deer sent flying by car crashes into 2nd car, killing driver

Wisconsin bill to prevent sexual assault testing delays appears dead

Wisconsin Senate approves tax cut; Assembly to follow

Proposed cannabis dispensary near addiction treatment center

Blagojevich praises Trump from Chicago home after release from prison

Blagojevich praises Trump from Chicago home after release

Wisconsin Senate OKs procedures for police body cams

Challenges to Iowa judge selection law fail

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Man accused of pushing co-worker off bin caught in Mexico

Third child dies of flu complications in Wisconsin

Illinois Gov. Pritzker's budget to boost spending amid calls for restraint

Iowa man gets 15 months for false tax return, failures to file

Officials: 2 Iowa National Guard units headed to Africa

Wisconsin Senate approves procedures for police body cams

Iowa news in brief

Review: Iowa agency didn't act soon enough on starved teen

Bernie Sanders' campaign to request partial recount of Iowa caucuses

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on bill targeting drug prices

Review: Iowa agency didn't act soon enough on starved teen

Police: Iowa man forced woman to watch 'Roots' for racism lessons

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on bills fighting water pollution

Wisconsin panel to hold hearing, vote on tax cut

Iowa/Wisconsin news in brief

SIU Medical School to pilot state prison health care

Wisconsin finance committee to hold hearing, vote on GOP tax cut plan

Authorities: Iowa barn collapse kills employee

Iowa woman accused of embezzling more than $116,000 from employer

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Sheriff: Probe found no abuse at Iowa lawmaker's hog farm

Illinois man, 80, set for release in 1960 triple-killing

Iowa Democrats pick interim chair following bungled caucuses

Illinois now accepting nominees for volunteer service awards

Ex-Wisconsin receiver surrenders, charged in double-homicide

Trucks haul massive beams for rebuild of Mile Long Bridge

6 wounded in shooting at Chicago apartment complex

Planned Parenthood, state argue sex education law legality

Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin news in brief

Planned Parenthood, state argue sex education law legality

Iowa Democrats hire lawyers to investigate caucus chaos

Board awards $25K for wrongful conviction in 1992 homicide

Wisconsin Republicans propose $250 million income tax cut

Iowa district to pay $4.8M to settle suit in school bus fire