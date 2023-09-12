Illinois-Plant-Explosion
Buy Now

Fire crews respond to the scene at Archer Daniel Midland Co. after an explosion at the East Plant on East Faries Parkway in Decatur, Ill., on Sunday.

 Joseph Ressler

DECATUR, Ill. — An explosion and fire at a soybean processing facility in Illinois injured eight employees over the weekend and sent a tower of smoke into the air, officials said Monday.

The explosion occurred at the east plant in the Archer Daniels Midland processing complex shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday in Decatur, about 150 miles southwest of Chicago, the agricultural company said in a statement on its website.

Recommended for you

Tags