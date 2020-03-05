Cedar Rapids woman arrested in fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the early Wednesday stabbing death of a Cedar Rapids man, police said.
Police said in a news release that Jacqueline Marie Holmes, 36, was arrested Wednesday morning at the home where a 35-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his upper torso around 4:30 a.m. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital. His name had not been released by midafternoon Wednesday. An autopsy has been ordered.
Police said an investigation showed that Holmes had used a knife to stab the victim, with whom she was in a relationship. Holmes has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. She also had an arrest warrant for revocation of probation on other charges of child endangerment, operating while intoxicated and other counts.
Third defendant convicted in Burlington beating death
BURLINGTON, Iowa — A third defendant has been convicted in the kidnapping and beating death of a man at a Burlington apartment complex.
Des Moines County court records say a jury found Stanley Baldwin, 50, guilty Tuesday of willful injury. His sentencing is set for May 11.
The two other defendants, Majestic Malone and Markell Price, were convicted in August and sentenced to up to 60 years in prison each.
Court documents say Malone and Price forced Edward Breuer inside an apartment on March 17 last year after Baldwin accused Breuer of breaking into it. The documents say Malone and Price carried Breuer back out of the apartment several minutes later and laid him face down in the dirt.
Brothers accused of forcing teen into prostitution
CHICAGO — Two brothers are accused in Illinois of forcing a Texas teenager into prostitution and holding her against her will when she expressed a desire to return home, Cook County prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Eric Johnson, 29, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery. His brother, Jarvis Alexander, 25, is charged with promoting prostitution and several misdemeanor charges for his alleged participation in the scheme to sell the 17-year-old girl for sex.
The girl met Johnson online in February and he bought her a bus ticket to Memphis, Tenn., where he was living. Johnson had the girl perform sex acts for money, and brought the girl to Chicago, moving the girl into his brother’s apartment. Alexander took the girl to meet men for sex after placing ads on escort websites.
The brothers were arrested Friday when the auto they and the girl were riding in was stopped by police, who had noticed Alexander wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
Demolition begins of home where murder took place
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The demolition of a suburban Chicago house where authorities say a couple beat their 5-year-old son to death began Wednesday.
Chicago-based Green Demolition Contractors Inc. is donating its services to demolish the dilapidated Crystal Lake house where Andrew “AJ” Freund was killed in April.
In November, a judge gave the community of Crystal Lake permission to demolish the house that had sat boarded up for months.
Andrew Freund Sr. and the boy’s mother, Joann Cunningham, were charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of the boy, whose body was found last April in a shallow grave near the home.
Cunningham pleaded guilty to murder in December and awaits sentencing. Andrew Freund Sr. requested a judge, not a jury, decide his fate when he stands trial.
Health officials brief Wisconsin lawmakers on coronavirus
MADISON, Wis. — Health leaders coordinating Wisconsin’s reaction to the new coronavirus assured lawmakers at a briefing Wednesday that the risk of infection remains low in the state, but discussions are underway about how to handle potential outbreaks at prisons, long term care facilities and other places where people congregate.
State health officials urged calm, while also acknowledging that much is not known about the virus that causes a disease called COVID-19. They noted that the guidance they give now might change as the virus spreads and more is learned. Only one person in Wisconsin has tested positive for COVID-19 and that person has recovered.
“Because it’s new, there is so much we don’t know,” said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm. “It is why we all feel a little bit of anxiety about this. That is natural when you’re dealing with a new disease.”
2 face charges in child’s death
MILWAUKEE — The mother of a 4-year-old girl who died of suffocation and a man have been arrested in South Milwaukee and are facing felony charges in the child’s death.
Jerome Millen, 22, could face life in prison if convicted of physically abusing the girl resulting in her death.
Christina Collado, 21, faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted of felony child neglect.
Millen admitted to covering the girl’s mouth multiple times Feb. 27, including smothering her with a pillow. He also admitted to striking the child multiple times.
Collado said she knew Millen was abusing her daughter, adding that if she had properly protected her child the girl would still be alive.