Pritzker takes entourage to climate summit
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and an entourage of top state officials departed for the United Kingdom Tuesday on a weeklong hunt for climate-friendly investment and to tout Illinois’ new clean-energy law at the global climate change summit in Scotland.
Pritzker’s group will start in London, spending three days meeting with government and industry leaders to encourage expansion in Illinois’ “green-energy” economy, particularly a burgeoning electric-vehicle industry, spokeswoman Emily Bittner said. She did not identify any of the British participants.
The group will continue on to the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday for the COP26 climate summit, where Bittner said the Democratic governor will deliver a speech at the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions on Nov. 7.
The Clean Energy Jobs Act, which Pritzker signed into law Sept. 15, pledges to make Illinois carbon free by 2045. It provides a $700 million subsidy to two unprofitable nuclear plants to keep them operating, closes coal-fired power plants by 2045, provides rebates for purchases of electric cars and more.
Woman convicted of killing her mother returns to Chicago
DENPASAR, Indonesia — An American woman convicted of helping to kill her mother on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali and stuff the body into a suitcase was deported Tuesday to the United States.
Heather Mack, 26, was released from prison on Friday after serving seven years and two months of a 10-year sentence. Her then-boyfriend, who was also convicted in the killing, was sentenced to 18 years and remains in prison.
Immigration officials escorted her to Bali’s airport on Tuesday for a flight to Jakarta, where she later departed for Chicago.
The badly beaten body of her mother, wealthy Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack, was found in a suitcase inside the trunk of a taxi parked at the upscale St. Regis Bali Resort in August 2014.
The killing generated national and international attention for years, in part because of photographs of the suitcase that appeared too small to hold an adult woman’s body.
Mack, who was almost 19 and a few weeks pregnant, and her then-21-year-old boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were arrested a day later after they were found at a hotel about 6 miles from the St. Regis.
Jesse Jackson released from hospital after fall
CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was released Tuesday from a Washington, D.C., hospital a day after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students protest campus living conditions.
Jackson, 80, left Howard University Hospital after an overnight stay and was back at the university working with students, Jackson spokesman Frank Watkins said.
Various tests including a CT scan came back normal on Monday, but hospital officials wanted Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, to stay for observation, according to a news release from Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition in Chicago.
Jackson was attending a meeting Monday with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick and the students, who were discussing their concerns about living conditions. The civil rights leader entered a campus building, fell and hit his head.