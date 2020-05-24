Illinois alters method of reporting infections at long-term care sites
CHICAGO — The state of Illinois is no longer providing the total numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths at long-term care facilities, choosing instead to disclose information about recent outbreaks.
The state’s Department of Public Health on Friday began to provide information only on nursing homes and other facilities that have at least one new coronavirus case in the past four weeks. The department as of Friday stopped publishing information about those facilities that had cases earlier in the pandemic but have not had any cases in the past 28 days.
AARP Illinois State Director Bob Gallo said the group was troubled by the change because it prevents people from seeing historical data about the virus at individual facilities.
Wisconsin state parks resume regular hours
MADISON, Wis. — State parks were resuming normal hours this weekend but visitors won’t have access to bathrooms until early next month, the Department of Natural Resources announced Friday.
The parks have been operating with reduced daily hours and have been closed completely on Wednesdays as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors have had no access to park restrooms.
The DNR said all parks are now open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., subject to property-specific capacity restrictions, which can be found on the DNR website at: https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/Lands/apip/capacity.aspx.
Patrons won’t have access to bathrooms until June 3, however. All campsites are closed until at least June 7.
Illinois House OKs tax plan for casinos
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House on Saturday passed legislation pushed by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to change the tax structure for a casino in the city.
The legislation also would extend from two to six years the amount of time casino owners would have to make a reconciliation payment. The legislation also delays by a year, until July 1, 2021, the time by which gaming applicants must pay license fees.
The measure now moves to the Senate. As of late Saturday afternoon, the Illinois House had not yet passed a budget for the next year. But the House is poised to consider a $42.64 billion operating budget for next year, a 6.8% increase over current spending, that relies heavily on money from the federal government.
Chicago mayor: June possible for reopening
CHICAGO — Chicago cannot begin to loosen restrictions designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus before early June, officials in the nation’s third-largest city said Friday.
Chicago, like the rest of Illinois, has been under a stay-at-home order since March 21. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said all parts of the state are on track for restrictions to begin loosening on May 29. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, though, said she could not provide a specific date when restrictions in the city will be loosened but that she hoped it can move forward in early June.
CHICAGO — The U.S. Justice Department intervened Friday in a lawsuit challenging Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The federal government filed a statement of interest in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis supporting the lawsuit filed by Republican state Rep. Darren Bailey challenging some of Pritzker’s actions in response to the pandemic. The department is also challenging the moving of Bailey’s lawsuit to federal court and asserts Pritzker is acting in violation of Illinois law.