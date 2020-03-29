Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin approach 1,000 mark
MILWAUKEE — Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin are nearing the 1,000 mark, officials reported Saturday.
The state Department of Health Services reported 989 cases of the coronavirus in the state, up from 842 on Friday. The state has officially listed 13 deaths, but local health departments had confirmed 15 deaths as of Friday.
Health officials say the number of people with the virus is likely much higher because so few tests have been administered.
More than 15,000 people in the state have tested negative. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia.
The city of Milwaukee kicked off its drive-up early voting effort on Saturday, meant to give people the opportunity to vote in person and limit their risk to COVID-19.
Judge tosses 1 lawsuit over Wisconsin election left
MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge has tossed one lawsuit seeking to delay Wisconsin’s presidential primary, even as a handful of other legal actions remain over how and whether it should be carried out in the midst of the coronavirus threat.
Green Bay had sought to postpone the April 7 election and move it to mail-only, arguing it’s unsafe to hold in-person voting and that the city wouldn’t be able to find enough workers to staff polling places. U.S. District Judge William Griesbach ruled Friday that the city didn’t have legal grounds to sue.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the state’s top Republicans want to hold to the April 7 date, but are divided over how to do it. Evers has supported an all-mail election, calling for the Legislature to send absentee ballots to every registered voter. Republicans oppose such a move, as well as efforts to loosen procedures for mailed ballots, including the requirement to present photo ID.
Police ID men shot in Marshalltown
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Police in central Iowa have identified a man killed and another wounded in a shooting in Marshalltown earlier this week.
Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis, 22, of Marshalltown, died at the scene of the Wednesday night shooting, police said in a news release. Officers and medics sent to a residence around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday found Lewis and 27-year-old Devonte Allen Brooks suffering from gunshot wounds.
Brooks was taken to a hospital and has since been released, police said. No arrests have been reported. Police are asking the public for any information on the shooting.
State detectives have been called in to help with the investigation.
Authorities search for man who fell out of boat in Iowa
HANLONTOWN, Iowa — Authorities in north-central Iowa continued to search Saturday for a man who fell out of a fishing boat on the Winnebago River near Hanlontown.
Emergency responders were called around 1:20 p.m. Friday to the river for a report that a man had fallen into the water and not resurfaced.
Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank said it appeared the boat hit some cables, spinning the boat and knocking the man into the water. A second man in the boat was not injured.
Fank said the stretch of river the men were fishing is a popular spot for recreational boating.
Officials were unsure where the cables were located or what they were attached to, but said the scene was still being investigated. Hanlontown is about 125 miles north of Des Moines.