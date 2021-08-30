Teen killed in collision with train
PRAIRIE DU ROCHER, Ill. — A 16-year-old girl has died after the car she was driving was hit by a train in southern Illinois, according to authorities.
Police said her vehicle was stopped at a railroad crossing around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in Randolph County’s Prairie Du Rocher, which is roughly 50 miles from St. Louis.
The crossing gates were down and the lights were activated. The driver yielded to a northbound train but drove around the crossing gates and was hit by a southbound train on another set of tracks.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further details were not released.
High schooler’s homemade lightsaber wins medalMADISON, Wis. — A Madison high schooler has won an award for building his own lightsaber.
Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Madison Country Day School senior Kaebren Walker’s creation earned him a gold medal at the NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics. The 43rd annual event involved about 500 students competing in categories including science, engineering and the humanities. The winners were announced during the NAACP convention in July.
Jedi Knights in the “Star Wars” movie saga use lightsabers, described by Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi as “an elegant weapon for a more civilized age.” Walker said he got the idea to build a lightsaber while watching “Return of the Jedi.”
It took him 18 months to build the lightsaber and used approaches detailed on You Tube. His creation ignites acetone and methanol, which evaporates in a 3-foot span that becomes the blade. He said it looks like a thin flamethrower.
“It was surreal because I never thought that I would be among these amazing other competitors who genuinely had amazing projects,” Walker said about the competition. “They were working with VR, cameras . . . sensory technology, and here I am. I mean, I made a lightsaber. It came off really complex to other people, and I feel that that kind of gave me a little confidence boost because I’m like, ‘Man, I feel like an actual Jedi.’”
WWII vet killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest
SMITHLAND, Iowa — Nearly 80 years after he was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Wesley Brown has been laid to rest in Iowa.
Dozens of people who never had the chance to know Brown gathered Saturday to honor him as he was buried in the Little Sioux Township Cemetery in Smithland. His final resting place is a site near the graves of his mother and sister who both died long before his remains could be identified through DNA testing, according to the Sioux City Journal
Brown died at age 25 aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Roy Struble, who is married to Brown’s great neice, said his sister, Ida Bainbridge, rarely spoke of his death.
“Ida was very sorrowful when she heard of his death,” Struble said. “If she would have known this, it would have really been peace of mind for her.”
After his death, Brown was buried in Honolulu with the remains of many of the other 429 crewmen who died that day and couldn’t be identified. He was disinterred in 2015 as part of a project that has identified the remains of more than 300 previously unidentified servicemen.
“He sacrificed his life for our freedom,” Struble said. “We honor him for that today.”
An American Legion honor guard fired 21 shots into the air and a lone bugler played Taps at the funeral before the folded flag that had covered Brown’s casket was presented to his niece, Gaylyn Beckner, of Smithland, who sat graveside with numerous relatives..