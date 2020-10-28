Man sitting at kitchen table hit by gunfire, dies
CHICAGO — A man died early Tuesday when a stray bullet entered a home on Chicago’s far south side and struck him as he sat at a kitchen table, police said.
When gunfire erupted outside the home about 1:45 a.m., police said the 41-year-old man was struck in the chest by a bullet that passed through a window in the home.
Chicago police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the West Pullman neighborhood.
No arrests were made and the shooting remains under investigation, police said.
Body found in nature preserve identified
WOODSTOCK, Ill. — A body found last year in a northern Illinois nature preserve has been identified as that of a 50-year-old man who was never reported missing, authorities said.
Dental records reviewed by the McHenry County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the remains were those of Darrell P. Splett of Ingleside, the county sheriff’s office said.
Police do not suspect foul play, and the investigation is considered closed, said sheriff’s Deputy Tim Creighton.
Splett’s body was found in May 2019 at the Rush Creek Conservation Area. But the remains’ advanced state of decomposition hindered investigators’ wide-ranging attempts to identify them until recently, the (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reported.
Investigators worked with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Florida to create a digital facial reconstruction of the deceased man and sent that image to law enforcement and news outlets across Illinois and Wisconsin in April. None of those leads resulted in a break in the case.
But after investigatorw learned that Splett was scheduled to undergo dental work at the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Dentistry in late 2018 or 2019, they obtained dental records from the university.
Those records ultimately revealed the body was that of Splett, who police said had never been reported missing. DNA was also obtained from one of Splett’s relatives.
Hayrack ride overturns, killing 1
NAUVOO, Ill. — A woman was killed and more than 20 other people were injured over the weekend when a hayrack side overturned in rural western Illinois, police said.
Troopers were called to the scene in Hancock County on Saturday night after between 20 to 25 people who had attended a family event went on a hayrack ride, said Capt. Jon Dively Jr. of Illinois State Police.
As a tractor was pulling the hayrack wagon, police said the driver lost control of the ride on an incline, causing both the tractor and wagon to slide down into a wooded ravine, WGEM-TV reported.The Hancock County Coroner identified the woman who died in the accident as Amy Swinderman, 32, of Hamilton, Ill..
A police crash report states that three adults and 16 children between the ages of 1 and 12 were on the wagon and all but two of them were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Dively said one of the children suffered significant injuries.
The tractor’s driver, Wayne York, 41, of Nauvoo, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Dively said an Illinois State Police traffic reconstruction team that’s investigating the incident found that the tractor was undersized for the ride.