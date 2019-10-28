Man accused of using excessive force on special ed students
GAGES LAKE, Ill. — A northern Illinois man has been accused of using “excessive force” on several occasions when dealing with special education students.
The Lake County Sheriff’s office says former special education worker Nicholas Izquierdo is charged with six counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct for allegedly injuring four students at Gages Lake School, located 47 miles north of Chicago.
The parents of a 7-year-old student contacted authorities to report an injury on May 19, prompting an “excessive force” investigation by the sheriff’s office. Several other parents came forward with similar reports during the investigation.
Authorities said school employees are authorized to use a “physical restraint” hold on students to de-escalate emotional outbursts. However, investigators determined Izquierdo used improper techniques which resulted in injuries on six occasions.
Officials say the 30-year-old Izquierdo, who was arrested Friday, no longer works at the school. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.
Man accused of transmitting HIV in sexual assault of teen
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A northern Illinois man is accused of transmitting HIV to a teenager he allegedly sexually assaulted earlier this year.
The Lake County Sheriff’s office said Marcus E. Davis has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal transmission of HIV.
Authorities said the 29-year-old Davis allegedly met the then-15-year-old teenager on a dating app, and the two met on multiple occasions.
Police said the boy’s parents learned about the relationship in June, and investigators later determined the two met at the teen’s home as well as Davis’ residence in Waukegan.
Investigators allege Davis was aware he is suffering from HIV but didn’t tell the boy until they had unprotected sex.
Davis is being held in Lake County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately known if he has legal representation.