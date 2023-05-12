Wisconsin-Local Government Aid
Buy Now

Republican Rep. Todd Novak says negotiations are ongoing to reach a deal on a bill that would bolster aid to Wisconsin local governments after an Assembly committee voted to pass it with no changes on Thursday in Madison, Wis.

 Scott Bauer

MADISON, Wis. — A plan to bolster state aid to local governments, which mayors from Milwaukee to the smallest towns and villages have been clamoring for, moved a step closer to passage Thursday with no changes, despite a veto threat from Gov. Tony Evers.

Bipartisan negotiations continued behind the scenes among Evers, lawmakers, local government representatives and others to make changes to the bill to get enough votes to clear the Legislature and be signed into law by Evers. But Republicans offered no changes before passing it out of committee on a party-line vote on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.