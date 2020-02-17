Milwaukee officials investigating homicides of 3 people
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the apparent homicides of a mother and two daughters whose bodies were discovered Sunday in a garage.
The victims were identified as Amarah Banks, 26; Zaniya Ivery, 5; and Camaria Banks, 4.
A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case and homicide charges will be filed against him, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said at a news conference. A felony aggravated battery charge was filed against the suspect Saturday. He was in custody in Memphis, Tenn.
Morales did not say how the victims were killed or when it happened.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene Sunday and said autopsies were scheduled for today.
An Amber Alert had been issued Saturday for the missing Milwaukee woman and her two young daughters, who were last seen about 1 a.m. on Feb. 8.
Parents allege daughter, 6, was sexually assaulted at recess
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The parents of a 6-year-old southern Illinois girl are suing local school officials, alleging that their daughter was sexually assaulted by another kindergartner during recess.
The lawsuit names the Edwardsville School District 7 as the defendant and alleges that the school district was negligent in its supervision of students during recess periods.
The Glen Carbon girl’s parents contend in their suit that she told them in February 2019 that a male student in her kindergarten class had forcibly kissed her and touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions during recess at an unspecified district school.
The suit, which was filed Feb. 7 in Madison County Court, contends that the girl told a playground monitor about the incidents, but that “no actions were taken to stop the abuse.” She told her parents the incidents were a daily occurrence during recess, when about 90 children are supervised by two adults.
The parents allege in their complaint that their daughter “has been waking up often in the night crying,” and has also experienced bed-wetting, which is abnormal for the child, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.
The parents have been paying for counseling for the girl and have incurred other medical bills, according to the complaint. Their suit seeks $50,000, legal costs and other damages as determined by the court.
District 7 Superintendent Jason Henderson said he could not speak to the specifics of the lawsuit, but said in a statement that student safety and security is “our highest priority” and that “the alleged incident was fully investigated.”
Officials announce $75 million for Chicago-area public housing
CHICAGO — Nearly a dozen public housing authorities in the Chicago area will receive $75 million in federal funding for development, financing and modernization, federal officials said.
The money is coming through a capital program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Development.
The bulk of the funding, nearly $65 million, will go to the Chicago Housing Authority. Other recipients including housing authorities in Joliet, Aurora, North Chicago, Waukegan, Kankakee and Oak Park.
“This federal funding gives local agencies in the Chicagoland region the ability to offer safe and affordable housing to those who need it most,” U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said in a joint news release with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth. “In addition, the local economy stands to benefit from this investment in infrastructure projects that will bring safety and modernization to the area’s public housing.”
Police say suspected drunk driver struck at least 13 vehicles
LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. — A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after striking at least 13 vehicles in the town of Lake Tomahawk, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Allen Johnson, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, was issued several citations for the Friday night incident, including reckless endangerment, unsafe lane deviation and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
The vehicles were all unoccupied and parked.
Authorities say Johnson posted bond of more than $7,000 and was released from custody. He is expected to make his initial court appearance Monday.