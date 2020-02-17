News in your town

Illinois man, 80, set for release in 1960 triple-killing

Sheriff: Probe found no abuse at Iowa lawmaker's hog farm

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

6 wounded in shooting at Chicago apartment complex

Trucks haul massive beams for rebuild of Mile Long Bridge

Illinois now accepting nominees for volunteer service awards

Iowa district to pay $4.8M to settle suit in school bus fire

Board awards $25K for wrongful conviction in 1992 homicide

Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin news in brief

Brothers of Illinois prep basketball star forgive his killer

Man convicted of beating to death girlfriend's son in Iowa

Florida 'red flag' gun law used 3,500 times since Parkland

Iowa district to pay $4.8M to settle suit in school bus fire

Man convicted of beating to death girlfriend's son in Iowa

Woman accused of fatally injuring baby at her day care

Iowa firefighters battling blaze find body inside home

Brrrr! Arctic front brings dangerous wind chills to Midwest

Wisconsin records 2nd child death of flu season

Smollett case revives questions on race, class

Iowa news in brief

Smollett case could complicate reelection of top prosecutor

Man suspected in 2 Iowa slayings surrenders in Illinois

Man gets 15 years for fatal crash while fleeing police in Iowa

Former Iowa teacher pleads guilty to fraud in union theft case

Casino developer sues Illinois gaming board over data breach

Woman accused of racist attacks ruled incompetent for trial

Wisconsin lawmakers scrap plan for new youth prisons

Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos

Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos

Wisconsin trooper contract would boost starting salaries

Iowa governor won't discuss center's sexual arousal research

Cedar Rapids bringing back more electric scooters to rent

Woman accused of racist attacks ruled incompetent for trial

Judge tosses more drug convictions in Chicago police scandal

Wisconsin lawmakers pushing $30 million annual farm tax breaks

How the Iowa caucuses 'broke down in every way possible'

Wisconsin Republicans push $30 million a year in farm tax breaks

Wisconsin Assembly to OK punishments for disrupting campus speeches

Wisconsin Assembly to approve tougher sentences for repeat drunken drivers

Prosecutors: Fugitive Iowa sex offender arrested in Mississippi

2 people found shot to death in Waterloo residence

Authorities ID man killed at rail crossing in western Iowa

Iowa news in brief