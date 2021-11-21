Authorities ID man fatally shot by police
WATERLOO, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Saturday identified the man shot and killed by police in Waterloo as 42-year-old Brent Lee Boggess.
Officials also identified the officer involved in the shooting as Ken Schaaf.
The shooting happened Tuesday after a short vehicle chase. Police said the chase began when Boggess was spotted driving recklessly and tried to hit an officer’s patrol car. The chase ensued, and several other officers converged to stop his car.
Boggess refused to get out of the car and instead rammed a patrol car, police said. Schaaf then fatally shot him.
Schaaf is on leave pending completion of the investigation, per department policy.
Ames City Council renames park to honor Ioway
AMES, Iowa — An Ames park will now be named Ioway Creek Park to align with the creek’s name change earlier this year.
The Ames City Council voted unanimously last week to change the name of the city’s Squaw Creek Park to Ioway Creek Park.
In February, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names changed the name of Squaw Creek, a 42-mile-long tributary of the South Skunk River, to Ioway Creek, as the original name is considered derogatory to Native Americans.
An Indigenous teen, Fawn Stubben, pushed for the change in the 1990s, but the proposal wasn’t considered until Ames resident Jasmine Martin applied to the federal board in 2019. The Ames City Council and Story County Board of Supervisors both voted in support of the change.
The current name honors the Ioway, an Indigenous tribe that once lived in parts of Iowa.
Chronic wasting disease checks offered
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Hunters heading out for firearm deer season in counties where chronic wasting disease has been detected need to know that deer check stations will be open again this year.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources uses the stations to monitor CWD in Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will, and Winnebago counties.
The Illinois Firearm Deer Season opened Friday and runs through today, then continues Dec. 2-5. The stations were not open last year because of COVID-19 safety precautions.
Hunters may find a list of station locations on the IDNR website. This year there’s a Carroll County station at Mississippi Palisades State Park. Hunters in Kane County must take deer to an adjacent county.
Hunters in CWD counties must report deer they take by 8 p.m. the same day at one of the stations. Those in all other counties must report their harvests the same day by 10 p.m. by phone or on IDNR’s online check-in system.
Any hunter who harvests a deer may have it checked for CWD by taking it to a participating taxidermist or meat processor or leaving deer heads at designated drop-off sites, which are also listed online.
Teen charged after death near high school
A 15-year-old girl has been charged with murder in last week’s slaying of another teen outside a high school in Springfield.
The Springfield Police announced late Friday afternoon that officers arrested the girl earlier in the day and took her to Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.
The teen, whose name has not been released because she is a minor, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
The girl was charged in juvenile court but Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright says he will petition the court to have her charged as adult — a move that would mean she would face a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison if she is convicted as an adult.
What police have described as an altercation happened Wednesday afternoon outside Lanphier High School. Eighteen-year-old Pierre Scott Jr. was killed. A 16-year-old student was also injured but authorities have described the teen’s injuries as non-life threatening.
Officials have not confirmed whether any of those involved in the altercation were students at the high school.