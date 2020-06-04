News in your town

Wisconsin state campgrounds to reopen next week

Windows broken, 1 arrested as Iowa City protest gets violent

Police: Chicago calming down, but still 'too much violence'

Police fire tear gas at Iowa City protesters near interstate

Milwaukee Summerfest outright canceled after being moved to September

Wisconsin demonstrators not deterred by severe weather

Iowa Legislature returns for brief budget-focused session

Five shot during confrontation at Racine beach

Arrest made in Des Moines homicide first reported as suicide

DNR will consider well impacts according to AG's stance

Illinois town asks locals to stay home after 2 die in unrest

Illinois courts to resume as COVID-19 restrictions lift

Chicago mayor says city's reopening to go on despite unrest

Reynolds won't say if she'd accept Trump's offer of troops

224 workers at Council Bluffs plant test positive for virus

Fourth day of protest in Madison shuts down state highway