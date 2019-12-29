Water main break floods area near Milwaukee interstate
MILWAUKEE — A water main break was flooding streets just south of Interstate 94 in Milwaukee on Saturday.
The water main ruptured Saturday morning in the area of Hawley Road and Main Street in Milwaukee. Law enforcement rerouted traffic and closed off-ramps on the interstate at Hawley Road. Numerous vehicles were partially submerged.
Twitter users posted videos showing water gushing down roads into yards and parking lots, and drivers walking in thigh-high water to reach their vehicles and move them to higher ground, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The cause of the break was not immediately reported.
Deaths of southern Illinois man, boy ruled murder-suicide
HERRIN, Ill. — The deaths of a man and his young son in southern Illinois have been ruled a murder-suicide by authorities.
Firefighters discovered their bodies early Christmas Day while putting out a blaze that gutted much of a house in the Williamson County city of Herrin, about 100 miles southeast of St. Louis.
The Williamson County coroner identified those who died as 46-year-old Richard S. Lowe and his son, 12-year-old Gavin Lowe.
Coroner Michael Burke said investigators believe Richard Lowe fatally shot his son, then shot himself after setting the house on fire. The blaze was reported to police about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
12 applying for Iowa Supreme Court seat
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dozen people have applied to fill a vacant seat on the Iowa Supreme Court left by the sudden death in November of Chief Justice Mark Cady.
Court officials say the State Judicial Nominating Commission will conduct interviews on Jan. 9 of the applicants. Those interviews, to be held in in the Iowa Supreme Court courtroom in Des Moines, are open to the public.
Following the applicants’ interviews, the commission will select three nominees to be forwarded to Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Republican governor will then have 30 days to appoint the new justice from the three nominees.
The applicants are: Joel Barrows, a district judge from Bettendorf; Romonda Belcher, a district associate judge from Des Moines; Mary Chicchelly, a district judge from Cedar Rapids; Ames lawyer Timothy Gartin; David May, an Iowa Appeals Court judge from Polk City; Des Moines lawyer Matthew McDermott; Iowa City lawyer Craig Nierman; Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren; Cedar Rapids lawyer Dana Oxley; assistant Iowa attorney general Lisa Reel Schmidt; Theresa Wilson, an assistant appellate defender; and Des Moines lawyer William Miller.