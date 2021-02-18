Charges upgraded against Iowan in U.S. Capitol riot
DES MOINES — Prosecutors have upgraded charges against an Iowa man who led a crowd of insurgents in taunting a police officer up several flights of stairs inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.
Video and photographs of Douglas Jensen have been widely distributed, showing him as the man wearing a QAnon shirt pursuing Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman as an angry mob follows.
An updated indictment was filed in federal court in Washington on Jan. 10 and posted in online court records Tuesday.
It now includes an elevated charge of entering a restricted building with a dangerous weapon. The weapons charges have been added to the indictment as prosecutors say Jensen carried a knife in his pocket during the attack.
Police ID victim, suspect in workplace stabbing
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — Police have identified a man killed and a suspect who was arrested in a stabbing at a northern Iowa pork processing plant.
Wayne Smith, 50, of Fort Dodge, was the man stabbed to death, and Lukouxs Brown, 26, also of Fort Dodge, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Wednesday.
Both men were employees at Prestage Foods near Eagle Grove, where the stabbing occurred early Tuesday morning.
Wright County deputies arrived at the plant around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday to find Smith dead in a plant locker room. Brown was arrested shortly thereafter. Smith and Brown knew each other, officials said, but had no other details.
“The exact nature of their relationship is under investigation,” the DCI release said.
Fire, explosion rock fuel distribution center
CARROLL, Iowa — Fire officials are looking into what caused a fire and explosion at a western Iowa propane and fuel distribution business that rocked the area late Tuesday.
Several fire departments spent hours putting out a blaze reported shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday at Al’s Corner Oil Company in Carroll County. Firefighters at the scene said the fire ignited several propane tanks stored at the business, with one person saying “it sounded like jet engines taking off. The ground was shaking.”
Passerby Wade Adams said he felt the explosion from about a mile away.
No injuries were reported. The company is the home office for 26 convenience stores in west central Iowa. It also provides farm fuel and propane delivery for commercial and residential customers and is a distributor for Sinclair Oil & Lubricants.
CHICAGO — A stray bullet killed a 68-year-old man as he drove on Chicago’s South Side, police said.
The man was in a vehicle in the Bridgeport neighborhood around 6 p.m. Tuesday when gunfire pierced the rear window and struck him in the back of his head, police said. His vehicle then struck a snowbank.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identifed him as Alva Besst. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later, it said.
He was not the intended target of the shooting, police said. No arrests have been made.