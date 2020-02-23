2 boys killed in crash in central Iowa
ADAIR, Iowa — Two boys have been killed in a head-on crash just northeast of Hebron in central Iowa, the Iowa State Patrol reported.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday when a large sport utility vehicle collided head-on with a small sedan on a rural road in Adair County, the patrol told the Des Moines Register. Investigators said a woman and child inside the SUV both suffered serious injuries. The two boys killed were in the car.
The patrol had not released the names of those killed or details of what caused the crash by mid-morning Saturday.
Final Missouri River levee breach closed
ROCK PORT, Mo. — Work crews have closed the final breach of a Missouri River levee in the far northwest corner of Missouri that broke open during massive flooding last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District said in a news release.
The break just southwest of Rock Port was one of several along the levee section that saw thousands of acres of mostly farmland submerged and a section of Interstate 29 and other roads in Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas damaged and closed to traffic for weeks.
Judge: Man can use insanity defense
MILWAUKEE — A judge ruled Friday that the man charged with fatally beating a nurse practitioner in a Milwaukee hospital parking ramp may go forward with his insanity defense.
Kenneth Freeman, 28, is accused of killing 33-year-old Carlie Beaudin after following her into the parking ramp at Froedtert Hospital in January 2019.