Watchdog files lawsuit against non-profit that backed Ernst
DES MOINES — An election watchdog group has filed a federal lawsuit that claims an Iowa-based nonprofit organization violated election laws by failing to register as a political committee that spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Republican Sen. Joni Ernst’s reelection.
Campaign Legal Center, a Washington-based nonprofit campaign finance watchdog group, filed the lawsuit Friday in Washington. It had filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission in December 2019 after The Associated Press reported Ernst’s work with Iowa Values to raise money and build an electoral “firewall” potentially violated campaign finance and tax law.
The lawsuit asks a federal judge to declare that Iowa Values became a political committee as of June 2019 and order the group to register, file documents and provide information on fundraising and expenditures.
The lawsuit also seeks a civil penalty against Iowa Values, along with court and attorney fee costs.
Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing at pork plant
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — One person is dead and another person is in custody after a stabbing Tuesday at a northern Iowa pork processing plant.
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said Wright County deputies were called at 5:42 a.m. to Prestage Foods near Eagle Grove for a report of a stabbing. Deputies found a dead person in an employee locker room and then identified a suspect, who was taken into custody.
An investigation found the victim and suspect knew each other, the DCI said. The names of those involved were not immediately released.
Police arrest suspect in convenience store shooting
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man working at a Marshalltown convenience store.
Marshalltown officers and special agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Rocky D. Trujillo, 20, of Marshalltown, Monday afternoon in the deadly shooting hours earlier inside a Casey’s convenience story, police said.
Officers called to the store around 3 a.m. Monday found Michael R. West, 48, also of Marshalltown, suffering from gunshot wounds. West later died of his injuries.
Police used surveillance video from the store, which showed a man in sunglasses and a black hooded jacket brandishing a gun, to secure a search warrant and arrest Trujillo.
Trujillo faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery, going armed with intent, assault and trafficking in stolen weapons, police said.
PERRY, Iowa — A Minnesota man has been arrested in central Iowa after officers say they found 2 pounds of cocaine in his car during a traffic stop, officials said.
The stop happened Thursday on Interstate 80 in Dallas County. The sheriff’s office said Eddie Ponce, 32, of Maplewood, Minn., was stopped on suspicion of speeding. Court records show a drug-sniffing police dog later alerted to drugs inside the car, and officers say they found the cocaine, marijuana and $4,000 in cash inside the vehicle.
Ponce now faces several drug-related charged and was being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $50,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 22.
2 die as plane crashes shortly after takeoff near Wisconsin airportJANESVILLE, Wis. — Authorities say two people died Tuesday morning when a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Department said someone in the plane reported a problem to the airport tower before the tower lost contact about 9:27 a.m. Investigators believe the pilot was trying to return to the airport when the plane crashed about a mile south of the airport near the Rock River.
The plane appeared to hit some trees before crashing. The wings were torn off the plane, authorities said.
The plane was described as an experimental plane, but no further description was available. The names of the victims have not been released.
Illinois woman dies of exposure after falling down embankment
WASHINGTON, Ill. — A central Illinois woman who was found dead last week near a creek succumbed to exposure after she fell down an embankment following a car accident, a coroner says.
Nanette Seacrist, 57, of Washington was pronounced dead last Friday after several children found her body near a creek, Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said Monday.
An autopsy performed Monday showed that Seacrist died because of exposure to cold weather. Toxicology tests were pending.
JOLIET, Ill. — An Illinois state trooper was seriously injured when his squad car was rear-ended along a suburban Chicago expressway where he had stopped to investigate an earlier crash.
The trooper had pulled behind two vehicles which had been involved in a crash along northbound Interstate 55 in Joliet when a Cadillac slammed into the back of his squad car Monday even though its emergency lights were activated, Illinois State Police said.
The trooper was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries following the noontime Monday crash on the Stevenson Expressway.
The 20-year-old man who was driving the Cadillac was hospitalized with minor injuries.