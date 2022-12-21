A former police officer might have avoided prison as part of a plea agreement this summer related to allegations of stalking and harassing a woman, but his prosecutors are likely to seek a prison sentence now that he has been accused of further crimes against her, according to court records.

Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, is accused of repeatedly attempting to contact the woman against her wishes for about two months early this year. The alleged communication culminated with a flurry of handwritten and electronic messages in April that included a picture of a penis and foul language, court records show. He was also accused of damaging her yard by driving a vehicle on it.

