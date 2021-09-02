MADISON — A startup that allows private homeowners to rent their swimming pools by the hour won’t have to meet the same stringent requirements that large, public pools do after Wisconsin regulators backed down in the face of a threatened lawsuit.
Last Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection notified attorneys for Swimply that most pools offered for rent would not have to meet those higher standards.
“However, whether any particular pool would be subject to public pool licensing requirements would depend on the facts of the situation for each individual pool,” agency attorney Sheri Walz wrote.
Swimply co-founder Asher Weinberger, who is also its chief operating officer, said Wednesday he was “thrilled” with the change in direction.
Family of dead inmate seeks answers
WEST BEND — Family members have identified the inmate killed in the Washington County Jail last month. Relatives of 23-year-old Jalen Proft, of Germantown, say they are looking for answers and accountability from law enforcement.
Sheriff’s officials said the inmate was in jail on a probation hold from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for two days when he was brutally attacked in his cell by another inmate on Aug. 17. Proft died four days later.
Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis said two internal investigations have been launched — one by the Department of Corrections, as required by state law, and another by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, at his request.
No staff members have been suspended or placed on administrative leave.
The suspect in the case, George Telford Jr., of Fargo, N.D., has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and battery by prisoners. He had been at the jail since July 4 on charges relating to a domestic violence incident.