News in your town

Police: Man caught trying to steal home plate at Iowa Cubs ballpark

Man accused of plan to attack Milwaukee temple goes on trial

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Man charged with attempted murder in Iowa police shootout

Wisconsin/Iowa news in brief

2 men charged with murder in Des Moines slaying

Cedar Rapids man accused of stealing from baseball organization

Hearing delayed for man charged in killing of Iowa student

Wisconsin DNR board ready to move forward on water pollution rules

New arson filed against Iowa volunteer firefighter

Man accused of killing Iowa pastor pleads not guilty

Klobuchar tries to turn debate spotlight into momentum

Iowa man gets 2 years for taking locker room pictures

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

Madison housing crunch makes living hard for homeless

Meth crisis rising in Wisconsin amid effort to fight opioids

Iowa News in Brief

Illinois/Wisconsin News in Brief

CEO at Milwaukee nonprofit went from migrant worker to boss

Democratic voters concentrate on candidates, not impeachment

Bicyclist hit, killed on county road near Muscatine

Man found guilty in 2017 Davenport robbery shooting death

Frustration grows with extended closure of Burlington bridge

Cedar Rapids struggling to maintain rare houseboat harbor

Chicago strike means day off for some, emergency for others

Botched Miranda warning excludes statements in Tibbetts case

Authorities: 2 Iowa deputies and suspect wounded in shootout

Wisconsin students walk out to protest racial slur firing

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

Iowa unemployment remains 2nd lowest in U.S.

Man who crashed car into power pole in Wisconsin electrocuted

Juveniles at Wisconsin prison steal keys, shatter windows

Pilot killed, pickup driver injured in Wisconsin crash

2 Iowa deputies shot while serving warrant

Chicago teachers strike after months of talks

Marines correct ID of Iowan who raised flag at Iwo Jima

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Chicago teachers' strike leaves parents, students in lurch

Iowa doctor agrees to pay $1 million to settle claims allegations

Democrat Kind says impeachment should be 'last resort'