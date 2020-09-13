Reward offered for information about slain child
CHICAGO — A Chicago anti-violence group is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing of an 8-year-old girl shot in the back during Labor Day weekend.
Early Walker, the founder of I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot, told reporters Friday that the cash reward would be “immediately dispersed if we get the correct information and we can get correct charges.”
Dajore Wilson was in an SUV with other family members on Sept. 7 when they stopped at a red light on Chicago’s South Side and someone in a vehicle behind them opened fire.
Dajore was struck in the back and fatally wounded, while a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman riding with her were seriously wounded. The shooting also triggered a crash that injured a third person in the SUV.
Dajore’s death made her the sixth child younger than 10 to be shot and killed in Chicago since late June.
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown has said the shooting was prompted by an ongoing gang feud and that Dajore was not the intended target. The Chicago Police Department later released surveillance photos of a black Dodge Charger believed to be involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to report it anonymously to police at CPDTip.com.
Illinois man charged in fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in a deadly shooting last month in an apartment complex parking lot in the St. Louis area.
Twenty-two-year-old Zcore Hester-Henderson, of East. St. Louis, Illinois, was charged Friday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 12 shooting death of 37-year-old Derrick Bunting.
Charges say Hester-Henderson was the driver of a vehicle from which a passenger got out and fatally shot Bunting in the Black Jack area of St. Louis County.
A judge set bail for Hester-Henderson at $500,000 cash. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
State EPA removes 220 tons of used tires
PEKIN, Ill. — The Illinois Environmental Agency has removed more than 220 tons of used tires from an abandoned auto salvage site in Tazewell County.
Officials said the operation took more than six weeks because of the amount of material dispersed over a 10-acre area. It’s the site of the former Harmon Auto Salvage on Illinois 29 south of Pekin.
The amount of tire debris translated into nearly 20,000 passenger-vehicle tires.
The Tazewell County Health Department provided five truck-back waste containers and bought concrete barrier blocks to prevent unauthorized access.
State law allows removal of waste tires when they become a public health hazard. Standing water in dormant tires provides an ideal breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes.
The operation cost $147,900 and was covered by money the state sets aside from a $2.50-per-tire fee on retail purchases.
Some used tires may be retreaded for use. Others are shredded for re-use in a variety of applications.