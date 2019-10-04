Police ID man who shot stepdaughter, self outside hospital
ELMHURST, Ill. — Police have identified a man who fatally shot himself after allegedly shooting his stepdaughter in the face in a parking lot outside a suburban Chicago hospital.
Elmhurst police said the shooting Wednesday night at Elmhurst Hospital wounded 44-year-old Imelda Shek, who went into the emergency room for help.
Within minutes, officers found her stepfather, 73-year-old Robert Shek of Elmhurst, with a gunshot wound in a car in the parking lot. He was taken into the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
Imelda Shek later was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she’s being treated for her wounds.
Hospital spokesman Keith Hartenberger said it’s not known why the two were in the hospital parking lot.
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Wisconsin cemetery
WAUSAU, Wis. — The police chief of Wausau says one person is dead and two others injured after a shooting at a cemetery.
Police Chief Ben Bliven said the shooting happened Thursday morning at the Pine Grove Cemetery.
Bliven told reporters all of the victims were either employees of the cemetery or related to cemetery employees.
The two injured people were taken to a hospital. The police chief would not comment on their conditions.
The Wausau Daily Herald reported that the suspect, who is from Schofield, was taken into custody.
Authorities said a fire that broke out in Schofield shortly before the shooting also is suspicious. Police plan to obtain search warrants for the building.
Man sent to prison for life for killing Milwaukee officer
MILWAUKEE — A judge has sentenced a man who killed a Milwaukee police officer to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Wagner had the option of granting parole eligibility for Jordan Fricke but declined. The 27-year-old defendant tearfully told the judge during the sentencing hearing Thursday that people who know him know he’s a “nice guy” who’s never been in trouble.
Officer Matthew Rittner was using a battering ram to serve a search warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs when Fricke shot him in February. Fricke testified during his trial that he thought he heard gunshots at his door and fired an assault-style weapon in self-defense. Prosecutors say police had loudly announced their presence.
A jury in July convicted Fricke of first-degree intentional homicide.
1 of 2 juries deliberates in case of Chicago boy’s killing
CHICAGO — Attorneys have made their closing arguments in the trial of one of two men charged with murder in the 2015 killing of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was allegedly lured to his death by being promised a juice box.
Prosecutors asked jurors Thursday to convict Corey Morgan in the shooting death of Tyshawn Lee. They allege that Morgan and a fellow gang member accused of pulling the trigger, Dwright Boone-Doty, carried out the killing because they believed the boy’s father was in a gang that killed Morgan’s brother weeks earlier.
Morgan’s attorneys said he had nothing to do with the killing and that he was targeted by police because he was a gang member whose brother had recently been killed.
Attorneys still have to make closing arguments to a separate jury that will decide the fate of Boone-Doty.