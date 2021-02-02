Wisconsin to launch online appointments for virus shots
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsinites will be able to sign up online to get their coronavirus vaccinations later this month.
The state is working with Microsoft to set up an online signup system. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the system will launch in 10 communities on Feb. 15.
The state’s plan is to use those communities as a test of the software before the system rolls out statewide.
Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says users will answer questions about their age and profession to see if they’re eligible. If they aren’t, they’ll go on a waiting list to be notified when they become eligible.
Wisconsin is working through health care workers, first responders, police and fire personnel and adults over 65. Eligibility is expected to expand to more essential workers in March.
Willems Van Dijk warned that the state is still not getting enough vaccine, and many appointments are likely to come with long wait times.
Wisconsin’s newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued its nearly month-long slide on Monday, notching the lowest seven-day average of new cases since mid-September. The state has had more than 543,000 positive cases to date and 5,897 deaths.
Wisconsin’s death count is 33rd highest per capita and 39th in new cases per capita over the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Tiger in Chicago-area zoo undergoes second hip surgery
BROOKFIELD, Ill. — An Amur tiger that underwent hip-replacement surgery only to dislodge the orthopedic implant within hours has been operated on again, officials at a suburban Chicago zoo said Monday.
A team of veterinary specialists removed the original implant over the weekend and performed an alternative procedure on 10-year-old Malena to allow a fibrous joint to form and let her leg muscles provide stability to the joint, Brookfield Zoo said in a news release.
She may not be able to perform the kind of “high energy and high impact activities” of a normal tiger as she recovers under close observation, but severe arthritis was already limiting Malena’s movements, the zoo said.
“We anticipate Malena will have better use and mobility of her leg than she did before surgery and most importantly, her hip will be free of pain,” said Dr. Mike Adkesson, vice president of clinical medicine for the Chicago Zoological Society, which manages Brookfield Zoo.
The need for a second operation did not come as a total surprise to the veterinarians who performed what was believed to be the first full hip replacement surgery with a custom, patient-designed implant to be attempted on a tiger in North America. In fact, they had already planned the second surgery to relieve the tiger’s discomfort in the event there were any complications from the implant.
The medical staff was encouraged by the sight of Malena moving around on Sunday and drinking water and eating on Monday.
“We feel hopeful and optimistic about the procedure and Malena’s recovery from the second surgery. We have seen her rolling on her back, pawing at things, and making other movements that are all normal behaviors for a content, resting cat,” added Adkesson.
Illinois expected to top 1M virus vaccinations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois public health officials said they expected COVID-19 vaccinations to top 1 million by the end of Monday, even as the state struggles to get more doses and fends off criticism it is moving too slowly.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that it has received more than 1.8 million doses of the vaccine designed to prevent coronavirus illness. As of midday Monday, 996,410 people had received the first of two required shots.
There were 2,312 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Monday, with 16 additional deaths. There have been 19,259 deaths from the illness out of 1,128,613 infections.
In Illinois, there are many facilities prepared to offer shots, with another large-scale site in Cook County to open Wednesday. But delivery of the antidote to Illinois has been slower than anticipated, even though nationally, an average 1.3 million are receiving shots daily, higher than President Joe Biden’s stated goal of 1 million per day for his first 100 days in office.
Senate Republicans complained last week in a letter to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker that the process was too slow. It cited a New York Times report that Illinois was 47th among states in overall distribution, with just 4.8% of residents receiving one shot.
Pritzker said the data used for the article was outdated and that the state was ramping up its capacity.
The latest site to open will be on Wednesday at Triton College in River Grove, just west of Chicago. It will be available to tend to the approximately 600,000 people in Chicago’s suburbs who are eligible for shots in Phase 1b of the vaccination priority plan. Those are people 65 and older and essential workers such as first responders and manufacturing or grocery store employees.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle noted that supply of vaccine doesn’t meet demand.
But, she said, “We are standing up large-scale sites now to ensure that we are ready as vaccine supply is expected to increase in the coming weeks and months.”
The first of such sites in Cook County opened last week at the Tinley Park Convention Center. It provided 7,000 vaccines in its first week. Officials predict that when fully operational, Triton will be capable of 4,000 weekly. More large sites will be announced in coming weeks.
Police: Teen sought in fatal shooting at mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Four people have been arrested and a teenage suspect is on the run following a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded at a mall in northern Wisconsin, police said.
Dezman Ellis, 17, is considered a suspect in the gunfire that erupted around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, police Officer Travis Waas said. The victims were specifically targeted, police said, and Ellis should be considered armed and dangerous.
Jovanni J. Frausto, 19, died in the shooting, police said in a statement. A second person who was also shot went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
Officers received information Monday morning that Ellis’ vehicle was parked at a duplex in Oshkosh, about 20 miles south of Grand Chute. Officers found the car at the duplex and four people inside the residence who became “physically combative” were arrested, Waas said in a news release.
The group included a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, an 18-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman. Police said they do not know how or if the four are connected to Ellis.
Photos from the scene on Sunday showed officers, some in tactical gear, outside the mall and what appeared to be customers walking out with their hands in the air.
Haylie Mirr, who works at a mall restaurant called Box Lunch, said she didn’t know anything about the shooting, but that: “People just started running. We just locked the doors, and we had four customers in the store, we brought them to our back room.”
They waited at least three hours for the all-clear.
Police said they were interviewing witnesses and following leads. No motive was immediately released.