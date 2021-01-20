News in your town

Iowa news in brief

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Everyone over 65 next in line for vaccine in Wisconsin

Man charged with 5 new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting

One Iowa man in Capitol riot released, other remains in jail

Man charged with 5 new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting

Iowa police seek suspect in hit-and-run pedestrian death

Everyone over 65 next in line for vaccine in Wisconsin

Wisconsin tribal school's science project returns from space