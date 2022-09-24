4 bodies found in suburban Chicago home after shots-fired report
OAK FOREST — Police in suburban Chicago responding to a domestic incident early Friday found three gunshot victims who were mortally wounded outside a house and later the body of another person believed to have shot them inside the home a short time later.
The Oak Forest Police Department said that officers arrived at the house after reports of gunfire and established a perimeter outside. After a child emerged from inside the home, officers saw “smoke coming from the house and flames appearing in the front window.”
After firefighters extinguished the blaze, police found the body of a fourth person who police believe had shot the others, who were all pronounced dead after being rushed to area hospitals.
No information about the victims or the person believed to have killed them was released, with the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office saying that next of kin had not been notified and that autopsies would likely be conducted today. Police have not said if the person found inside the house had been shot like the others.
Oak Forest is about 25 miles south of Chicago
State senator enters not-guilty plea in red-light scandal
“I plead not guilty, your honor,” he said in a calm voice.
Jones has an unsecured bond of $10,000.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday called for Jones to resign his seat, one day after Jones stepped down from his unpaid post as deputy leader for the Senate Democrats and his $11,098-per-year committee chair position at the request of Senate President Don Harmon.
Jones is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.
Prosecutors allege that Jones, a South Side Democrat, told an individual with an interest in the camera system operator SafeSpeed that he would protect it from legislation in the General Assembly in exchange for $5,000 and a job for an unnamed associate.
Man dies of injuries sustained in explosion at apartment building
CHICAGO — A man who was one of eight people injured in an explosion that tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building has died, and authorities have determined the blast resulted from an “ignition of natural gas.”
Chicago fire officials said Friday that the “most seriously injured person” had succumbed to injuries. The fire department did not release the name of that person, who had been taken to Loyola Medical Center after Tuesday’s explosion.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the dead man as Shabron Robinson, 29, of Chicago. Department spokeswoman Brittany Hill said Friday afternoon that an autopsy had not yet been performed on Robinson.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford told the Chicago Tribune that the blast victim “had burns over 90% of his body” and the department had learned Thursday that he had died.
The fire department said Friday that the cause of that natural gas ignition remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.