Remains found in car owned by man missing since 2013
HAMPTON, Iowa — A vehicle belonging to an Iowa man who has been missing since 2013 has been recovered and a member of the team who found it said human remains were inside.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a Volkswagon belonging to Ethan Kazmerzak was found Monday in a body of water near Hampton.
Kazmerak, of Hampton, was last seen at a party in rural Franklin County on Sept. 15, 2013. He was 22 at the time.
Jared Leisek, a scuba diver, said on his YouTube channel that remains were found inside the vehicle but a coroner will need to confirm they are Kazmerak’s, The Mason City Globe-Gazette reported.
Leisek said his team used sonar to find the vehicle and confirmed the license plate during an underwater search Monday.
The water where the vehicle was found had been searched two other times, the sheriff’s office said.
Man held on suspicion of killing father with vehicleSTEVENS POINT, Wis. — Portage County sheriff’s officials say a 44-year-old man is suspected of intentionally striking his father with a vehicle.
The 76-year-old father was hit by the vehicle Monday in Amherst and later died of his injuries.
His son is in the Portage County Jail on a possible charge of first-degree intentional homicide. He’s expected to appear in court Wednesday.
Man arrested on 12th drunken driving chargeBARABOO, Wis. — A Wisconsin Dells man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving is facing his 12th charge for drunken driving.
Walter Decorah, 51, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court. Judge Patricia Barrett set bail at $15,000 cash, the Baraboo News Republic reported.Authorities say Decorah was arrested for falling asleep behind the steering wheel at a stop sign. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited alcohol content and driving with a revoked license.