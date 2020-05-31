Milwaukee police officer shot during George Floyd protest
MILWAUKEE — A police officer suffered a minor gunshot wound when a protest in Milwaukee over the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis turned violent overnight, authorities said.
The 38-year-old officer was shot about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the 5th District police station on the city south’s side where protesters had gathered, the Journal Sentinel reported. He was treated at a local hospital and released.
Police said at least three nearby businesses were vandalized. More than a dozen businesses were damaged and about 50 people were arrested, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said.
Morales said many people “used this as an opportunity to damage property, destroy businesses, commit robbery, fire shots, and steal property for their personal gain.”
Residents stepped in during the protest and helped put out a fire at a Walgreen’s in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood.
Crews were busy Saturday cleaning debris at businesses that had been vandalized and looted.
Protests occurred around the county over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was captured on video pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.
Derek Chauvin, who was fired from the police force, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Des Moines police use tear gas on crowd after Floyd rally
DES MOINES — Des Moines police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of several hundred people who gathered Friday night near the downtown police headquarters after a peaceful rally earlier in the evening.
Live video by KCCI-TV showed police trying to talk with protesters at a rally several days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody. Floyd’s death that occurred after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck has led to nights of protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul that have spread to other cities around the country.
Organizers of a rally outside Des Moines police headquarters had asked people to leave after the hour-long event but some remained nearby, occasionally shouting slogans at police who were wearing helmets and holding shields.
Police fired tear gas about 9 p.m., leading many protesters to run into nearby streets. Several blocks near the station, less than a half-mile from the state Capitol, were blocked to motorists.
Authorities: Remains of missing Arizona pair found in Iowa
EVANSDALE, Iowa — Authorities said Friday that they believe they’ve found the remains of a missing Arizona woman and her stepfather in Iowa inside the stepfather’s car after it was found buried in an undeveloped lot.
The Waterloo Courier reported that authorities were waiting for confirmation from a medical examiner that the remains found on a dead-end road in Evansdale, Iowa, are those of 28-year-old Elissa Landry and 45-year-old David Batten, of Chino Valley, Ariz.
Landry and Batten were reported missing April 19. No arrests have been made, but a 24-year-old suspect who was formerly from Waterloo, Iowa, has been detained.
Authorities spent three days at the site in Iowa, an acre lot that houses a steel shed and animal pens.
Neighbors said police arrived on the scene on Wednesday. Trailers and light earth-moving equipment could be seen on the property on Thursday.
Officers used tarps Friday to shield the perimeter of the scene from view, but sounds of equipment could be heard in the neighborhood.