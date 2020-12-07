News in your town

3 years later, dog reunited with owners

Turkey farmers reflect on virus that hit flocks 5 years ago

Iowa news in brief

3 die after wrong-way collision with semi truck on I-80 in Iowa

Mail carrier who died of COVID-19 is honored by customers

1 dead, 2 injured after multiple stabbings in Hudson

Campaign aims to create more opportunities for residents

Community members in Illinois fight for nuclear energy plant

Virtual Clauses: Ho, ho ho to go, go go online for Christmas

Wisconsin news in brief

Wisconsin dairy farmers returning to their roots

Iowa news in brief

Iowa woman hopes her painted rocks bring happiness to others

Turkey farmers reflect on virus that hit flocks 5 years ago

3rd person dies from Chicago car shooting; no arrests

Illinois news in brief

Former Illinois state senator facing prison dies of COVID-19 complications

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

Iowa's contact-tracing firm helped Trump, Reynolds campaigns

California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case

Iowa's contact-tracing firm helped Trump, Reynolds campaigns

FBI asks for information on missing Iowa girl's birthday

Wisconsin DNR: Juveniles shoot more than 40 deer, 1 horse in 'thrill kills'

Iowa man who burned LGBTQ flag sentenced to time served

Biden eyes defeated candidates for key administration roles

Court: Rittenhouse bound over for trial in protest shootings

Migrant farm workers allege pesticide exposure in Illinois

Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit

Iowa health care workers, nursing homes to get 1st vaccines

Ex-Iowa nurse pleads not guilty to stealing clinic fentanyl

Court rules enough evidence to warrant trial for Illinois 17-year-old accused of Kenosha killings

Biden considers Finkenauer, other defeated candidates for key administration roles

Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit

UPDATE: Wisconsin set to distribute vaccines, help small businesses

Foxconn not expected to meet hiring goals in next 3 years

Iowa news in brief

Iowa Democrat to challenge 6-vote loss in appeal to US House

Iowa Democratic candidate to appeal directly to U.S. House after 6-vote loss

Wisconsin governor calls Trump lawsuit an 'assault'

Wisconsin Gov. Evers to deliver State of State address virtually

Staffing shortages prompt closure of Waupun prison hall

Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results

Company to build plant in Iowa to make pallets from corn

Christmas tree lots reporting brisk business in Wisconsin

Iowa board certifies 6-vote Republican win in U.S. House race