NEWELL — Five years ago, a deadly virus devastated Dale Christiansen’s turkey farm in rural Buena Vista County.
In the spring of 2015, a new strain of avian influenza struck the Midwest, hitting scores of poultry farms in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and elsewhere. In Iowa alone, some 31.5 million turkeys and chickens at 77 farms were lost because of the epidemic. The outbreak sent egg prices soaring, though oddly enough there was no shortage of turkeys that Thanksgiving.
To this day, Christiansen isn’t exactly sure how exactly the bird flu reached his flock. He still sometimes searches the internet for USDA reports on it. Experts said the influenza strain was probably spread by the droppings of migratory fowl, such as geese.
Whatever the cause, he’s well acquainted with the consequences of that year’s avian influenza, which impacted roughly a quarter of Iowa’s turkey farms.
“I was the number one site in the whole state that got bird flu in 2015,” said Christiansen, whose turkey population numbers about 27,000.
“The USDA came in, and they euthanized everything,” he told the Sioux City Journal.
Re-emerging from that disruptive outbreak was a long, stressful process, but eventually he had his flock back.
In Sac County that year, Kelli Berg and her husband, Josh, had just purchased a turkey finisher barn, their first foray into turkey husbandry — a day before they learned that a bird flu epidemic was ravaging poultry farms. Their neighbors to the north and south were soon dealing with outbreaks.
“As brand new producers, we didn’t know what to expect, and we were scared out of our minds,” Kelli Berg said. “But, it ended up not hitting our facility, so we lucked out there. We didn’t have any bird flu on our facility.”
The 2015 outbreak proved to be a learning experience for the poultry industry. Producers have since implemented intensive bio-security measures to keep pathogens away from their birds.
“Like, disinfecting right when you go into the office, which is before you go into your barn. So it’s, really making sure you’re disinfected, all of the vehicles on the farm, or that come on the farm, are disinfected, and then disinfecting your buildings after every turn,” Berg said. “Any feed truck, any service truck, anything that would come on, they have to disinfect before they even drive on the property.”
The events of this year had echoes of 2015 for Berg’s turkey farm. They just built a new, state-of-the-art brooder site — baby turkeys live here from shortly after they’ve hatched until they reach five weeks. Now a new virus — the COVID-19 coronavirus — has come to the farm, this time impacting the people and leaving the turkeys unscathed.
“A lot of our help has become positive within the last week,” Berg said on Nov. 18.
“We’re making it through, we’re finding folks to help us,” she added.