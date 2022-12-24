Water runoff from a Marengo, Iowa, facility that exploded and caught fire this month was contaminated with chemicals associated with petroleum, some of which are used as solvents, according to an Iowa Department of Natural Resources report.

Those who operate the C6-Zero facility on the east side of Marengo in eastern Iowa had — prior to the explosion — repeatedly declined to reveal the chemicals it used to break down old shingles, a recent DNR order said.

