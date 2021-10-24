Man charged with murder in shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Detectives have made an arrest in the death of a 21-year-old man who was shot to death in northeast Des Moines, police said Saturday.
Darren Antwon Diggs, 27, was charged with first-degree murder and robbery. Police said Diggs and the victim knew each other and that the motive appears to be drug-related robbery.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Human remains found at forest preserve
DARIEN, Ill. — Authorities are investigating whether human remains found at a suburban Chicago nature preserve could be those of a United Airlines executive who vanished more than a year ago.
Contractors found the remains Friday afternoon in an area of heavy brush and vegetation at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve near Darien. The remains were not able to be identified immediately, and the DuPage County coroner’s office was notified, said DuPage County Forest Preserve District Police Chief David Pederson.
Pederson said it did not seem like a natural cause of death but the coroner’s office will make the official determination.
Elmhurst police have also been notified because the department received a missing persons report in August 2020 about Jacob Cefolia, 49, of Elmhurst. Cefolia’s vehicle was found parked outside Waterfall Glen, but he was never found after a search that included multiple law enforcement agencies, volunteers and bloodhounds. The Forest Preserve District is leading the death investigation.
Woman sentenced in fraud scheme
O’FALLON, Ill. — A southern Illinois woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for defrauding a bookkeeping client out of more than $1 million.
Kathleen Dvorak pleaded guilty in May to wire and bank fraud and was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Benton, Ill. From 2012 to 2019, prosecutors estimate she defrauded the client out of more than $1 million. Dvorak also was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million in restitution to the victim and remain on supervised release for three years following her prison sentence.
All Wisconsin calls will require 10-digit dialing
MILWAUKEE — Starting Sunday, people in Wisconsin will have to dial local numbers using 10 digits — the area code and the seven-digit phone number.
The Journal Sentinel reports it will affect both landlines and cellphones and all of Wisconsin’s six area codes, as well as more than two dozen other states that have not already switched to 10-digit dialing.
The change is because the Federal Communications Commission is establishing 988 as the new nationwide phone number for suicide prevention and mental health help.
Arboretum leaders set search for next president
LISLE, Ill. — Leaders at the Morton Arboretum plan a national search for the museum’s next president.
The Daily Herald reports that trustees hired a recruiting firm to lead the search for President and CEO Gerard Donnelly’s successor.
Donnelly plans to retire in September 2022 after celebrating the arboretum’s centennial anniversary. Donnelly has led the arboretum, which includes more than 1,700 tree-filled acres in Lisle, since 1990.
Man struck, killed by vehicle on interstate
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 69-year-old man was killed Friday evening in a traffic accident after getting out of a vehicle to check damage to a car that had just hit a deer.
The Iowa State Patrol said Steven Kohli of Iowa City was on the side of the road checking damages to the car when the driver of another car hit him. The Des Moines Register reports both cars were traveling south on Interstate 35 near New Virginia, Iowa.