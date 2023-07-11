Two Iowa cities are facing federal lawsuits over fatal police shootings, with one of the cities now seeking to keep secret information on the case that is either confidential or potentially “embarrassing.”

The City of Davenport is being sued for the October 2021 shooting of 37-year Bobby Jo Klum as he walked through a residential neighborhood with a BB gun pointed at his own head. The lawsuit, originally filed in state court, was moved last week to federal court due to constitutional issues in the case.

