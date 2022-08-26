Judge poised to allow help for disabled Wisconsin voters
MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge in Wisconsin signaled Wednesday that he will allow voters with disabilities to get help returning their ballots this fall, despite a state Supreme Court ruling that cast doubt on such assistance and state law suggesting it is not allowed.
U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said he expects to issue an order by Sept. 2 that will address differences in state and federal law that make it unclear whether voters who are unable to return or mail their own ballot can select someone else to do so for them.
Peterson said he wanted the order to be in place ahead of the November election. He said under current law, every option for voters who cannot return their own ballot “would result in some sort of injury.”
The state Supreme Court in July issued a ruling that outlawed absentee ballot drop boxes and said that voters must return their own absentee ballot in person to a clerk’s office or other designated site. The decision did not explicitly address voter assistance for returning ballots by mail.
Chicago’s top health official tests positive
CHICAGO — Chicago’s top health official said Thursday she’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing cold-like symptoms while isolating and working from home.
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, who’s led the city’s response to the pandemic, said on Twitter that she tested positive Wednesday night for COVID-19 for the first time.
“I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms but am otherwise well, which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted,” she wrote, adding that she will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolating.
Arwady urged city residents to make sure they are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots, saying that the vaccines “continue to offer excellent protection from severe outcomes related to COVID-19.”
Inmates launch lawsuit to get attorneys
MADISON, Wis. — A group of jail inmates waiting for public defenders to represent them filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking a judge to force the state to assign attorneys to indigent defendants within two weeks of their first court appearance.
Six inmates and two former inmates filed the lawsuit in Brown County Circuit Court against Gov. Tony Evers and members of the state Public Defender Board.
They allege they’ve been waiting for weeks for representation. Antrell Thomas, one of the plaintiffs, alleged that he has been held in the La Crosse County Jail since last August, when he was confined on charges of drug possession, according to the jail’s website. He has yet to receive a court-appointed lawyer.
The lawsuit seeks judicial orders denoting the lawsuit as a class action and requiring the state to assign attorneys to indigent defendants within 14 days of their initial court appearance.
