Des Moines teacher has died from COVID-19, district confirms

Owner of burned business in Wisconsin accuses Trump of misleading public

Chicago officers shoot 1 after squad car comes under fire

Suspects shoot at deputies during Wisconsin pursuit

Kenosha unrest causes $2M in damage to city-owned property

Kanye West stays on Iowa ballot as challenges dismissed

Police: Man killed at Chicago eatery was targeted by gunmen

Chicago mayor: Pandemic has caused $1.2B hole in 2021 budget

$400 million hydro plant ready to produce power at Red Rock

Wisconsin Republicans take no action on policing bills

Attorney: Jacob Blake no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Fiserv Forum, Miller Park to serve as early voting centers

Ailing Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

No action from Pritzker's COVID-19 price gouging pursuit

When Trump talks law and order, some Wisconsin voters listen

Some Illinois road projects may be pushed to 2021 due to pandemic

Rally supporting police draws scores to downtown Kenosha

Hundreds march in Iowa in support of law enforcement

Des Moines raises $38 million with new one-cent sales tax

Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop

Illinois Supreme Court rules face masks must be worn in courts

'7 bullets, 7 days': Protesters march for Blake in Kenosha

Activists: Militias tolerated, Kenosha protesters arrested

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

Iowa City schools to begin classes online-only amid pandemic

Northwestern moves freshmen, sophomores to remote learning

2nd Iowa judge backs GOP, rules ballot requests invalid

Drones help insurance companies check damage in Cedar Rapids

College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

Lawyers: Plea deal possible for slain Illinois boy's father

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

Autopsy backlog pushes burials back weeks for some in Iowa

Attorney: Singer R Kelly attacked in federal detention

Judge voids 50,000 absentee ballot requests in Linn County

