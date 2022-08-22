Chicago cop charged, allegedly pinned boy while off-duty
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged in an off-duty incident in which he allegedly pinned down a 14-year-old suburban Chicago boy and pressed a knee to his back after suspecting him of stealing his son’s bicycle.
Sgt. Michael Vitellaro faces charges of official misconduct and aggravated battery in connection with the July incident in Park Ridge, police in the Chicago suburb said Thursday.
Vitellaro, 49, surrendered Thursday to Park Ridge police and was taken to the Cook County courthouse in Skokie to await a bond hearing, The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported.
A Chicago police spokesperson said Vitellaro was relieved of his police powers on Wednesday.
The charges stem from a July 1 incident where the boy was out with friends in Park Ridge. As the youth was holding his bike, he began moving another bike that was blocking his path when the officer confronted him, Antonio Romanucci, an attorney for the teen’s family, said last month.
Video provided by Romanucci and the boy’s family allegedly shows the off-duty sergeant grab the boy, pin his arms behind his back on the sidewalk and put his knee on the youth’s back.
Vitellaro placed the boy, who is of Puerto Rican descent, in “an arm bar and forcibly pushed him towards the ground into a prone position” before kneeling on his back, according to a charging document, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Court: Mask order didn’t violate shop’s free speech rights
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County health officials didn’t violate free speech protections when they cited a Middleton cafe for advertising itself as a “mask-free zone” during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Helbachs Cafe posted a sign in July 2020 saying the shop was a “mask-free zone” in defiance of a county mask mandate. The county cited the cafe three times for failing to comply with the mandate and the shop eventually lost its lease.
Helbachs responded with a lawsuit alleging the county retaliated against the cafe for exercising free speech rights. A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that to prove the county retaliated over the sign the cafe had to show a pattern of such retaliation against other businesses. The cafe failed to produce any evidence suggesting that, the judges found.
Chicago police: 6-year-old girl shot
CHICAGO — A 6-year-old girl who was shot in the arm on the South Side Saturday is the most recent child to be shot in the city of Chicago — at least the eighth child younger than 16 to be shot here in the last week, according to police.
The child was “near the street” around 6:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood when she was shot in the arm, according to an online media notification from Chicago police. It said the girl was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where she had been listed in good condition.
Authorities did not make clear many details of the shooting, including where the gunfire came from.
