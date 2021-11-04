Neal Smith, longtime U.S. House member, dead at 101
DES MOINES, Iowa — Neal Smith, who grew up in a tiny southeast Iowa town and served as a World War II bomber pilot before becoming a successful lawyer and then the state’s longest-serving U.S. House member, has died. He was 101.
Smith died Tuesday, according to Jerry Anderson, dean of the Drake University Law School, who was notified by the Smith family.
Neal Edward Smith was born March 23, 1920, in the southeast Iowa town of Hedrick in a home owned by his grandparents on land settled by his great-grandfather in 1850.
As a bomber with the Army Air Forces during World War II, he was shot down. He received a Purple Heart and other medals but felt uncomfortable discussing his wartime experience.
He was first elected in 1958 during the Eisenhower administration and remained until 1995, when Republicans took control of the House during Bill Clinton’s presidency.
Chicago schools try to reduce students in quarantine
CHICAGO — Chicago plans to roll out a program later this month aimed at reducing the number of students in quarantine after an exposure to COVID-19.
Currently, unvaccinated Chicago Public Schools students have to isolate for 10 days after close contact to someone with COVID-19. The new program in the nation’s third-largest school district would let students who have a negative test return to in-person class.
The district hasn’t released further details about the program. A message left Wednesday wasn’t immediately returned.
8 men face federal drug charges
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Eight men from Burlington face federal charges accusing them of involvement in a methamphetamine trafficking operation.
The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Tuesday that the charges were the result of state and federal investigations that have been going on for several years. All eight suspects are charged with conspiracy to distribute meth and face potential sentences of at least 10 years in prison if convicted.
Five of the suspects have been arrested, and the other three are being sought.
Durbin calls for probe into shelter housing
CHICAGO — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin called for an investigation Wednesday of a Chicago shelter housing Afghan refugee children after a published report detailed instances of children hurting themselves and ill-equipped staff.
ProPublica reported dozens of police calls to the shelter in the past month for suicide attempts, assaults and mental health disturbances. The shelter is one of four run by the Chicago-based Heartland Alliance which is caring for about 80 Afghan children.
Durbin said the report “raises serious and troubling allegations about the health and safety of children” and sent letters to agencies including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and its Office of Refugee Resettlement.
Hundreds mourn slain officer
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Hundreds of police officers and other mourners filled a southern Illinois convention center for the funeral of a police officer who was fatally shot last week at a gas station.
About 1,000 people gathered Tuesday at Collinsville’s Gateway Convention Center for the funeral of Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins.
A day after Timmins’ death, Scott Hyden, 31, of Highland, Illinois, was charged with first-degree murder in the officer’s killing.
Priest sentenced for sex abuse released
CHICAGO — A defrocked Chicago priest who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing children was released from an Illinois prison last month and is now back living in the city, a state agency says.
The Illinois Department of Human Services confirmed that Daniel McCormack was released Oct. 7 from the state’s Treatment and Detention Facility for sex offenders.
McCormack, who pleaded guilty in 2007 to sexually abusing five children while he was a priest at St. Agatha’s parish, has since registered as a sex offender with the Illinois State Police and is listed as living in Chicago’s Near North neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Cannabis sales top $1 billion in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Recreational pot sales in Illinois are smoking.
Sales have reached $1.12 billion over the first 10 months of the year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Tuesday.
Recreational cannabis sales in October were more than $123 million — the second highest monthly sales since it was legalized in January 2020 for people 21 and older in Illinois, according to the newspaper.
Total sales in Illinois reached $1.03 billion last year, including $669 million in recreational weed and more than $366 million in medical marijuana sales.